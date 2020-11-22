Mr. FishDuck Recap: Ducks Survive, but WILL THE FANS this Season?

That massive THUD you heard after the game was thousands of Oregon fans with Playoff expectations coming back to earth. This is not what anyone expected coming into this COVID season, and now we are all contemplating how much we need to “re-imagine” our goals for Our Beloved Ducks. (I had to use the new trendy word at least once.) I saw some positive surprises in this game, but mostly negative surprises. We all now understand that we may not be that much different than Colorado, who also barely beat UCLA.
That sucks.
Let’s confront the realities we witnessed in this game — both areas to be encouraged by and warnings that all fans need to heed. Let’s start with the obvious:
- Oregon’s pass rush is nonexistent.
- Oregon’s rush defense is poor to below-average.
- Oregon’s secondary is barely adequate.
- Oregon’s special teams are not very special. (The placekicker had ugly misses and appears to be a head-case, as the talent is there)
- Oregon’s run offense (88 yards) is still in a growth mode against better teams.
- Oregon’s pass blocking is now in a growth mode as well.
- Oregon pass offense is superb. (Although JJ and Redd were magicians in this game and disappeared?)
- The Oregon offense is improved over last year, but hampered significantly by the Pistol formation.
- The bloom is off the Avalos rose, and Moorhead can only implement what he is allowed to. (Third down conversions were only 3 of 11?)
- Home field advantage is absent in the COVID era, and this does not bode well when the Huskies come to town.
- We can beat every conference team, but nearly all of them can beat us, as well.
- As I wrote yesterday, we will not win the way Cristobal wants. We will have to outscore opponents, and high scores like Saturday (and the 1980s-90s) will be the norm.
The Aggravating End-Game …
I have a real philosophical difference with most coaches at the end of the game and it materialized again today. My motto for when the Ducks have a slim lead and time to burn on the clock …
“First downs at the end of the game are as important as touchdowns earlier in the game, because without both, you don’t win.”
We almost blew it by not converting a third-and-four, thus giving the Bruins a chance to win. If there was ever a time to pull out another innovative play on third down as we saw in the first two games, this was it. Instead, we ran the same tight-end play action pass again? One more first down and the game is over. This is when you do whatever it takes to make that first down.
We do not have Playoff talent or Playoff coaching yet.
Coach Mario Cristobal has to learn everything the hard way, and it may take more than one loss to change his philosophy at the end of the game and his love of the Pistol formation. I am along for the ride, as I appreciate so much of what he has done, and I will now have to be patient as he learns these lessons. I would rather be in our current situation than in all the other coaching situations we are seeing in the Pac-12 and elsewhere. Nobody is perfect, and the upside is there for Cristobal if he can allow himself to truly do what he is good at. (Be a darn CEO!)
Looking at the Upside …
- We needed a safety to emerge, and Jordan Happle answered. He made a number of crucial plays in this game and also had the most tackles? Wow.
- Really young players on defense, such as Noah Sewell, Dru Mathis and Brandon Dorlus, are getting better at getting off their blocks and making plays.
- The secondary saw young Jamal Hill make some key pass deflections.
- Adrian Jackson getting off his block and making a shoestring tackle to allow the clock to run at the end by No. 29 was staggering.
- Devon Williams, No. 2, is beginning to show his upside and the big catch where he took the ball away from the Bruin defender was uplifting to all.
Just How SMART are We?
A central component in the rules created for this site comes from 23 years of being in hundreds of Internet conversations in Oregon forums with fellow Duck fans, and it is summarized thus …
“We are all humbled eventually by our assertions and are right about half the time.”
The difference between someone else and yours-truly is that I’ve come to that epiphany and know it is true. When someone comes to this site and gives us “the last take,” the absolute authoritative declaration on the subject that you can take-to-the-bank as a comment … I roll my eyes. I try to discourage people from doing that and to avoid future embarrassment for them, but it is often to no avail.
Saturday was a great example, as I thought I nailed some items in advance pretty well in my GameDay article. I’ve created instructional videos watched over two million times by fans around the world. I’ve spent tons of hours with coaches and feel I know a bit more than the typical fan. Yet look at the dumb things I wrote in the comments about how we would roll over UCLA without DTR because we’re taking on a rookie quarterback. Look at my score prediction and those of nearly everyone else!
Look at what we thought this season would be, and what it is turning into? What is the lesson?
In the end … we don’t know Jack.
We are all giving it our best educated guess and we’re all wrong about half the time. And this is why so many of the posting rules are structured as they are. I want all opinions, and not just those of us who think we know more — because we don’t. By reading all the opinions posted … even the unpopular ones, or opinions that stretch the spectrum of possibility — we all learn more and become better fans as a result. (And this is the only site that protects you from the Trolls.)
Saturday’s article was again another example of how I better be prepared to eat humble-pie when I make aggressive assertions. Like our young football team, it is part of my growth, and it is my hope to pass along what I’ve learned to others through our honored code of conduct on this site. Of course, I will still be pontificating my views next week, only now I truly know how often I am right …
“Oh how we love to ponder about Our Beloved Ducks!“
Charles Fischer (Mr. FishDuck)
Eugene, Oregon
Top Photo by Tom Corno
Related Articles:
Charles Fischer has been an intense fan of the Ducks, a season ticket holder at Autzen Stadium for 33 years and has written reports on football boards for over 23 years. Known as “FishDuck” on those boards, he is acknowledged for providing intense detail in his scrimmage reports and in his Xs and Os play analyses. He and his wife Lois, have a daughter Christine, reside in Eugene Oregon, where he was a Financial Advisor for 36 years and now focuses full-time on Charitable Planned Giving Workshops for churches and non-profit organizations.
He does not profess to be a coach or analyst, but simply a “hack” that enjoys sharing what he has learned and invites others to correct or add to this body of Oregon Football! See More…
The Ducks need to eliminate the personal fouls. They are costly!
After yesterdays game I’m now very nervous about OreSt and UW, Charles your assessment about predicting the score was spot on. Who would’ve thought the tables would flip in this game. The Bruins looking pretty good and the Ducks looking mediocre.
I would like to know where the Shough keepers went. Oregon moved the ball down field much better when Shough ran it in previous games.
So far the only thing that feels normal about this season is UO vs OreSt the day after Thanksgiving. It won’t feel normal if the Ducks lose on Friday.
I was definitely impressed with how fast the Bruins’ offense set up and got the ball moving. Had the Ducks’ D huffing and scrambling just like Chip’s Duck O did to opponents. Be nice to see Moorhead run some hurry-up at times.
Thank you Charles for your wise words and sharing your experiences. Youth will improve! I trust Coach Cristobal and his staff to do the right things and keep on teaching. Go Ducks!
Part of me feels like I’m being inappropriate criticizing our 3-0 Ducks, but some of what I see this year doesn’t make sense. Considering how well Shough has played you would think Oregon would be near the top of every offensive statistic list. History suggests teams with a QB who routinely makes intermediate to long throws forces the defense back from the line of scrimmage. Shough was 19/30 for 334 and 3 TD – 0 INT. 334 yards on 19 completions is 17.5 yards per pass. With that stat line and the running back talent we have on paper, how do you explain 88 total rushing yards?
Everyone knows we are breaking in a new starting QB and an entire offensive line so in some ways I feel like Moorehead’s scheme has proven to be an upgrade. In comparison, the defense was upgraded last year with Avalos and showed that on the field. Even with the graduations and opt outs, the talented players carried over combined with the incoming recruits, I expected a very salt d-line and LB corps. UO is not what I expected in defense of the pass or rush. We get gashed by second and third level runs throughout the game. I just don’t understand it.
I’m very proud the Ducks are 3-0. There is a lot of talent on this team and some fine coaches. The potential is there for this team to be very good. I just hope the level of play improves quickly or this unique 2020 season is going to become painful.
Demetric Felton is an excellent running back (I think I may have heard the announcers mention this about 1,000 times), but most of his yards came not from individual excellence, but from the fact that he had lots of room to run, particularly on the outside, because of superior scheming and play calling. Ducks’ D looked lost on a fundamental level, and for the first time I remember in the Cristobal era, played without discernible passion and fire. In fact, the whole team seemed passive.
One small thing I read about elsewhere I could see actually making a difference in yesterday’s game. Most centers snap the ball with a spiral motion. It gets to the QB quickly, but it’s more difficult for the center to learn, has the risk of being inaccurate and is harder to catch. All previous Duck centers in memory snapped a spiral. Forsyth and Walk, however, use a dead ball snap. It’s easier to master, easier to catch, less likely to go off course, but can be slower in getting to the QB. I watched for this yesterday and could see several times when the soft, lofted snap took a high arc and barely beat the UCLA D lineman into the backfield, putting the play behind the 8-ball before it even got started.
I also noticed the snap…it did appear much slower than normal.
Charles, you’re 100% correct. I was surprised to see the defensive line dominated and gashed so badly. they got blown off the line way too many times. Instant memories of Ohio State dominating us in the “Natty”.
Offensive line the same. Little running room with line collapsing backwards so many times.
Vaunted secondary was unable to cover tightly way too many times. 3rd and 18 was no problem for them. Young team? Maybe but way too soft on the coverage on short and intermediate range passes.. Looked like they were afraid of getting “beat deep” so surrendered the short passes all afternoon long.
Thought Lewis had the kicking figured out after watching his PATs but on the FG he flattened out the leg swing, over kicked and hooked the heck out of it. Having played soccer for 9 years it’s easy to see the problem. It’s sorta like the golf swing….you gotta follow through and end up on your front foot.
Give Chip credit, they played a really strong game with the only major mistake being the final play of the first half. In my mind they were the better team.
No one on the schedule should be shivering at the prospect of playing us now.
Thank you for the golf analogy and the excellent golf tip. That will be tip number 14 (or is it 15?) I’ll have running through my squash when I address the ball today.
This game did bring a lot of our expectations down for the season. Cristobal is amazing as the CEO, but his influence on play calling at times has been dismal. Playing not to lose versus playing to win shows up. The defense is showing it’s youth, as is the O line. Shough should end up being a great quarterback with more experience and learning there is a time to put it all out there to win the game instead of sliding prematurely. Herbert did that, as did Mariota. Shough can be in their category with some work.
Not sure if I want to see us get into the CFP. Exposure on a national level helps recruiting. Being pummeled by Alabama might more than negate that though.
Oregon won with its ‘C’ game. A W is a W. And Sewell does not appear to be significantly injured.
If there is any game Kelly’s kids would rather win than to defeat SC, it is to defeat the Ducks.
The Oregon D is average which figures with many the replacement. The DL for some reason is not playing well. Yesterday, the O line decided to follow suit. Dye was the top rusher for 40 yards.
There was 1 thing that ticked me off. On the Ducks last possession on 3rd down why in the heck did Shough slide! Keep running and I think he had a very good chance at a game clinching 1st down. Look, I want no one getting injured but come on man, COMPETE!
UW looked vastly improved. CAL didn’t, but Oregon State in Corvallis will be no joke. SC played well in cold weather and on the road.
Who can tell in this year of COVID with no OOC games but the conference appears to be playing better ball.
AS for me, I went 2-2. UF took Saturday off and how about Northwestern! That D is no joke. At least the way the Oregon D played allowed for an easy over cover. Oklahoma that was missing key guys in its 2 defeats looks much improved and toyed with OK ST.
16-8 ATS YTD. I’ll try to do better next week. I should have picked Bama, not Clemson, to wipe out the inferior competition.
Not sure the Ducks if Oregon goes 7-0 and somehow gets the playoff 4 seed, wants to be ;playing The Tide in the Sugar Bowl? BYU in the Fiesta Bowl will be a big enough ask.
I thought this game I could relax and open a bottle of wine at half time. Wrong!.
UCLA and Chip get a lot of credit here. They were ready and well coached for this game.
Tyler Shough and our receivers looked good. Tyler is using this short season well and will be well prepared for 2021. Hopefully our offensive line will gel this year in preparation for next year as well. Is it time to try some of our younger running backs? Running out of the Pistol our backs were getting hit by the time they reached the QB.
Kampmoyer had a nice game, wonder what happened to DJ Johnson?
Our safeties and CB’s played well. Nice to see Happle show up and he is back for next year. D-Line and linebackers not so much. Troy Dye is seriously missed.
Sorry Camden Lewis but you seem to have a terminal case of the yips and must sit. I cannot be the only one thinking about those two missed field goals while we barely squeak out a win.
I love our fine feathered friends but this year we are a work in progress. GO DUCKS!
Anybody else starting realize just how important Troy Dye was? While I agree our defense is young, without Dye out there we don’t have the leadership on the field a defense needs. The future looks bright with some of these young guys, but they aren’t Travis Dye yet.
I will also say the bloom might be off Avalos, but the appreciation for Leavitt should also be growing. Avalos can still prove himself, but he took over a defense that had gone from the worst to solid. It is time for Avalos to make this defense more than solid and really establish himself as the defensive coordinator many think he is.
Lastly I agree it is time for Cristobal to embrace the CEO job. He can adopt the O-line as his, but leave the cooking to the OC and DC. The recipe he has for how the cooking should be done turns out to be inedible too often. He is not the chef or the executive chef, he just owns the restaurant.
This is about the only analogy I can think of that works. When I was younger and working for others I often saw the owner come in and say ‘watch this’ while completely screwing up what was working. Cristobal is the classic owner who needs to let others make the stew and hold them accountable, but don’t screw it up!
Somehow, the Ducks won. The Bruins looked to be the dominant team. Turnovers kill, just ask the Bruins. The Ducks went in to the game -5 in the TO department, this game 4-1, and without each of them, the Bruins win.
Devon Williams had a great game, as did Kampmoyer. Shough was the 2nd leading rusher for the Ducks, behind Dye’s 40 yards. My Player of The Game? Happle, 11 tackles and the pick 6.
Amen, Charles. It’s sad when we see our pretty balloon burst before our eyes.
But we just had a dose of reality administered by the Bruins. I agree with your take on our team’s strengths and weaknesses. It’s time to acknowledge that youth and inexperience are going to be with us as we head further into the abbreviated season.
I am most concerned about our offensive line’s performance. Maybe it was inexperience that allowed the Bruins to manhandle them and penetrate so easily. I hope so. Because our run game depends on it. Without them being effective, we will be in a world of one-dimensional hurt.
The defensive performance confounds me. I thought they would be performing better. Where is a pass rush? And to his credit UCLA’s Felton zipped through and around them like an Uberback, thanks in no small part to some pretty pathetic tackling.
I don’t like singling out individual players, but our kicking game needs a re-boot.
Were it not for some lucky turnovers early and some neat passing plays throughout, we’d have lost that very competitive game.
So the Ducks get to live another day, another week. They’re a young team. I get it. But all the hype about being favored to win the PAC-12 Championship now seems hopelessly unrealistic without some serious improvement on both sides of the ball.
I’d like to chalk up this game as a needed wake-up call.
And let’s all hope Noah’s injury is minor and he recovers fully. Hate to see any player carted off, especially one so promising in the beginning of his career.
Consider this to be last season’s ASU game. Every game on the Duck’s schedule is winnable and should be won, including a title game vs USC.
CAL is not good. Oregon State is improved but I believe the Ducks win The War of northern Aggression come Friday. UW trips to Eugene.
If both SC and Oregon go 6-0, Oregon will likely be the higher ranked team and the champ game will be in Autzen.
BTW, put DTR on the field yesterday and would SC have defeated UCLA?
Agree about Cal. The Beavs have a solid RB and are playing well. They could have beaten the Huskies except for a bum spot of the ball. (Twice, I believe.)
SC looked good last night vs Utah, in the Utes’ first game of the season. SC will be solid.
The UCLA game pointed to things the team needs to address and fast. Next game is on Friday. Short week.
I don’t know jack, but I wish I did.
Before play began this season I was sure the Ducks defense would be improved in each of the position groups. Three games in the defense is not getting it done in any area.
The defensive players are not playing with enthusiasm and intensity. There is no front wall. There was a lot of uncalled for “chipping” going on yesterday showing a lack of discipline. Following a week of focus the tackling remained woeful.
Shough is playing well and has a high ceiling. This is a young team that needed spring camp and a longer uninterrupted fall camp to gel.
It is clear once again for the 3rd consecutive year that the Special Teams are mediocre. Despite my grousing here there is a lot to like about this team. Go Ducks.
Great observations.
Jack’s last name is Daniels. If you want to meet him, I am certain that he lives somewhere close by. Although, you do have to pay for an introduction.
LOL. Love your take on all the aricles! Keep on trucking!