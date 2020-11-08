Oregon Football: Is Coach Cristobal SNOOKERING America?

I wonder if the Oregon head coach is snookering everyone, as he has the Ducks winning by a good margin against Stanford, but they didn’t look overly impressive. The offense is showing some surprises, yet mostly keeping it vanilla. The team’s superior depth from recruiting is beginning to show, but they’re not Alabama-good yet. Is this Oregon ball-coach trying to lay in the weeds for now and peak in mid-December when so many more eyes are on the Ducks?
Regardless … Coach Mario Cristobal has to be very happy with what he saw from his defense and an offense that improved throughout the game. Yes, there is a ton of upside, but there are a number of areas where we should be grateful that the COVID layoffs did not hold this team back even further than it did. Considering there was no spring football and a strained, late fall camp — Oregon fans must be excited about the future.
As always, I invite all Oregon fans to offer their thoughts and perspectives below, as this is a time of year where we can really learn from one another.
What I was NOT Wild About …
On the Oregon campus is the Pioneer Cemetery, and I feel like dedicating a plot to the Oregon Shotgun Offense, with a headstone extolling the 43-point-per-game average over nine years. Whether I like it or not, it is clear that Cristobal is phasing out this formation, as it was utilized sparingly for passing plays a few times, and an actual Shotgun with a Zone Read did not occur until 12 minutes were left in the game. What was surprising to me was that the Shotgun Spread is what Offensive Coordinator Joe Moorhead primarily operated out of in the past … but now he seems to have junked it.
I heard about the Moorhead RPO offense, and yet I did not see an RPO play until late in the third quarter.
I think the questions about whether Cristobal will let Moorhead completely do his thing have been answered. (I’ll be a good sport and throw some dirt on my fond Shotgun Offense memories)
I do think the transition on defense has turned out to be more difficult than we thought. Linebackers were not beating their blocks, especially in the first half, and I am beginning to wonder about taking Isaac Slade-Matautia away from inside linebacker and moving him to weakside linebacker? Not having Troy Dye and Slade-Matautia in the middle was glaring in the run defense, but then again, it was the first game for complete newbies.
After watching one Pistol-Plunge after another, I concluded that Cristobal declined the GoGo Offense in favor of the No-Doze Offense. It is just too predictable and too easy for the “read” defender to cover both the running back and quarterback at times. More on that in future weeks. For now, we can debate the direction of the offense and whether this Cristobal Concoction can take Oregon to the promised land.
What I was REALLY Delighted With …
The big gust of wind after the game in Eugene was not a natural phenomenon; it was Mr. FishDuck exhaling a huge sigh of relief about the performance of a completely new offensive line. My friends, Oregon rushing for 269 yards with 496 of total offense against Stanford with not just new starters, but starters with very little or no actual game experience? It could have/should have been a cluster, but instead became a powerful display of extraordinary blocking at times.
We all saw new tight end starter, No. 89, DJ Johnson, catch the ball, but his blocks on the defensive ends began to hurt them and had them flinching by early third quarter. Watching that massive 340 lb. right tackle,Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu (No. 71) just cave in the defensive tackles while DJ came across the formation in a slice block to obliterate the defensive end and create a running lane was just heaven for an old offensive lineman like yours truly. It was apparent they were having fun doing it and it was obvious how it was wearing down the defense.
Over at left offensive tackle another monster-man, 340 lb. Steven Jones (No. 74), was just pancaking defenders at times. These are big people who like to hit and have a mean streak — just what you want from your offensive linemen!
For future opponents? A fearful film study of what awaits their defense when facing Oregon, and I have to tip my hat to Cristobal as it was impressive to me. And for a first game with five new offensive line starters? Incredible.
What was MOST Surprising?
Only six penalties after that long layoff, a new offensive direction and all the new starters? Many of the six were on defense with pass interference, so the few penalties on offense did not kill drives.
On third down conversions, the Ducks were an astounding 9 of 11? Holy Crap! Those conversions came from Moorhead pulling out plays Oregon had never run before and completely surprising the Cardinal defense on these key third downs. Imagine my delight to see a Speed Double-Option out of the Pistol. It is similar to a variation on what we used to do so many years ago and it told me a ton about Moorhead. I am sure he has a number of plays in his back pocket for future scenarios.
That is key element of game-planning, as it was handy so many times in the glory years to pull an unknown play out at a key moment. Even if it does not always work, I love the thinking behind it!
Be proud of those wide receivers! Did you see their blocking and how they sustained their blocks for so long to allow the tailbacks to run by them? Did you see those incredible catches? I salute Cristobal for such a great hire in WR Coach Bryan McClendon, as his influence was shouting on the football field to me. This is the best the WR group has looked in years.
A great first game, yet very little was actually revealed. Is this laying in the weeds, or the result of an extended COVID layoff?
“Oh how we love to ponder about Our Beloved Ducks!“
Charles Fischer (Mr. FishDuck)
Eugene, Oregon
Top Photo from ESPN Video
Andrew Mueller, the FishDuck.com Volunteer Editor for this article, works in higher education in Chicago, Illinois.
The good:
We won by 21 points over Stanford.
Shough is much more mobile than I am guessing many of us expected.
Verdell and Dye are a potent one two punch that will continue to pay dividends.
DJ Johnson’s fortune of being asked and agreeing to change to tight end may have likely earned him a few million in NFL contracts.
Steve Stephens came to play and may be a great replacement for Breeze/Holland’s absences.
Noah Sewell looked like a missile with a football uniform on.
Receivers looked solid with amazing catches by Pittman and Johnson III.
The bad:
Dru Mathis continually overplayed runs and got stuck to blockers. ISM also had a hard time making an impact in the run game but not as ineffective as Mathis was.
The secondary got beat deep repeatedly….pretty much all of them.
KT was mostly not a factor at all.
The pistol still lives…….unbelievable.
Shough’s passing game looked sketchy at best, but some of his deep moon ball’s actually looked decent.
The surprises:
Stanford’s O-line was dominant. My guess is they man handle many teams this season.
Again….DJ Johnson.
Travis Dye is the toughest pound for pound football player I have seen in many years.
WSU has a real shot at beating us next Saturday if we play like we did and they play like they did.
Stanford has a pretty good offensive line this year… They played a ton of freshmen last year due to injuries and it is going to help them this year. They also did the Stanford thing of using multiple tightened as additional blockers to help reinforce that offensive line.
The Oregon defensive line was adding some pressure and had a bunch of tackles on a runningback for no gain which is just as good as a tackle for loss against Stanford as they operate on always gaining yards on run plays even just a few yards.
With Stanford I wouldn’t discount their offensive line or say our defensive line failed… I think there were far more problems with the linebackers than with our defensive line.
Speaking of linebackers…. I think Sewell will claim that starting spot over Mathis soon. Sewell just looked better.
In his post-game remarks, Coach David Shaw spent a ton of time telling his faithful that Stanford has a great offensive line that he expects a lot out of. Respect toward that offensive line came from Coach Cristobal in his post-game comments, so we can conclude that our defensive line ran into a good test to harden them for future games.
I still wonder about the move of Isaac SM moving from inside to weakside…I understand they are “making room” for other players, but is it our best defense?
Charles, I hear you talking, but I wouldn’t throw too much more dirt over the shotgun just yet. This IS just the first game of the year — a game we were expected to win with the losses Stanford was suffering. You don’t want to show everything that you’ve been practicing right out of the gate.
Of course, we were all a little disappointed at how the defense played early, but HOW MANY points did they allow all together??? Not bad. Both the offense and defense did better as the game went on. They say the best improvement is between first and second games.
My biggest concern is how good WSU looked last night. I think they have a chance to be the surprise of the season. They are going to improve between games one and two also. Our back four need to get it together because de Laura looks like the real deal.
Jon, good points. But Stanford’s FG kicker left 12 points off the board. Much closer game if he doesn’t get a case of the whiffs.
And not happy our guy missed a short FG post the made FG penalty. He is inconsistent.
It’s amazing looking around the country and watching guys make 50+ yard FGs.
“but HOW MANY points did they allow all together??? Not bad.” Just think what Stanford might have done if they had their #1 QB and their best wide receiver was in the game. NO we did not play Stanfords best.
And a FG kicker?
I’d rather NOT think about what Stanford’s #1’s would have done against the non-existent pass rush and the porous secondary the Ducks showed.
A big bright spot for me was the play calling was much much better… The offense didn’t stall out for a quarter at a time. Moorhead was able to call plays and Shough was able to execute effectively enough those plays.
I think there was a large portion of the game plan where Cristobal wanted to slow the offense down in the second half in particular to defend the lead… As a fan of the blur this part was unexciting… However it did burn the clock at both ends and left Stanford with very little clock as they couldn’t stop Oregon from driving the field.
Play calling on key plays was superior to last year, but as for the rest? We need more games to see IMHO. We did pretty well considering we called a few Pistol-Plunges plays over-and-over. If there was more variety, then this team could have pushed 50.
You gotta like scoring on 5 straight possessions late in the game (minus a missed field goal). Sooooo much better than stalling out/slowing down with the two touchdown lead.
Stanford is always going to be physical… That doesn’t mean they will be good but they will make life difficult.
Oregon showed they could handle that physicality. Next up is washington state and we will have to see how good they are… They dealt with an Oregon State that frankly looked awful.
I recorded the Beaver game and look forward to watching it this week. With what I saw at first viewing of our game? We will be the most physical team in the conference–easily. Especially when we are on offense….and I forgot to mention how George Moore, No. 77 was also pancaking defensive linemen. We have never dominated a Stanford defense with such physicality before, and yet it was the first game?
Amazing.
Yes, Mike Parker deserves credit for all these years of covering Beavers football, no matter how awful they look he has the skill to somehow make a broadcast as positive and hopeful as possible to “Beaver Nation”
He is a pro and offers loyalty and skills that Beaver fans deserve for being so loyal for so long.
Upon further not Bud influenced view. For his first start, Shough played well and ran well.
Charles, who one the closest to the final score prediction?
My clarity for a game this time was one of the best because it was not influenced by my love for Oregon IPA Craft Beers. I knew I had a big night ahead of me, and refrained for once.
The closest was Brent Pennington with a 38-17 score that was both close to the actual score, but also nailed the final 21 point margin of victory.
No prizes here, but there are bragging rights! Let’s have fun with this in the Saturday article this next week and I think it is going to be a more difficult pick!
Congrats, Brent, and I shall brag for calling that CJ would get the first touchdown for the Ducks, on a running play.
For all things considered in this COVID year this Duck fan is ecstatic to get the win! Seeing no fans in our beloved Autzen stadium was so sad! Losing the turnover battle at 0-2 im greatful we won by the margin we did. Great things to come!
Oregon did not get to 35 points by a couple of short fields from turnovers, or a pick-six or any gifts from the Cardinal. Oregon earned the points the hard way by grinding them out, and all the more exciting with the upside!
Man, Jet Toner? Ducks win regardless but Stanford FG kicker left a lot of points off the board.
With the 4th missed field goal at almost point blank range u couldn’t stop laughing.
As for Oregon’s missed field goal I think the penalty threw Lewis off as he mailed that first kick… That isn’t an excuse for a missed field goal but Lewis did look a bit better… Here’s hoping that he continues to improve.
Speaking of Lewis his kick offs looked better in the second half than in the first… Hoping he continues to gain confidence and consistency.
The funniest part for me was Shaw’s expression on the sidelines after another miss. Coach Shaw is smarter than everyone else, and if you don’t believe that–ask him.
Isn’t it great to see a superb coach have ridiculous kicker problems as we did last year? I should not enjoy it, but Shaw can be a little too smug at times…
Think back, not too long ago, when Jim Harbaugh at Stanford and Chip Kelly were both highly respected CFB coaches.
Saturday, Kelly’s team lost to a CU squad that did not meet its coach until July, of 2020, had very little practice with this unaccomplished new coach and defeated UCLA 48-42. Playing behind a 5th year starting QB, a guy who played safety in 2019.
How can Kelly in good faith cash his paycheck? It’s like the guy mailed it in; recruiting and other wise.
Meanwhile, Michigan was totally outclassed at Indiana, Indiana! The Wolverines looked disorganized and slow. $7M+ per annum for this?
1 guy who did earn his paycheck? Coach Rolo whose WSU team won at OSU behind a true frosh QB and Holy Pirate, 229 rushing yards!
This is a bad upset L for Jon Smith and his effort to raise the level of ball in Corvallis.
The wsu players had a sort of smug sense of supioerity about them last night in the parts of the game o watched…
I do look forward to a much improved week 2 Oregon team squaring off against this wsu team. The defense is better than Oregon states defense and same goes for Oregon’s offense… Let’s see how good wsu is at that point.
Jon…you bring up how hard it is to build success, and how hard it is to continue it. Thus why we need to cherish what we have and truly treasure it if it continues. These programs change pretty quickly…
Yep, Oregon State is just a hard place to develop a team at. I also thought Smith would do better.
It was their first game too. they showed a lot of good offense as the game went on. Look at the score by quarters. After OSU fell behind by two touchdowns, they basically traded scores the rest of the game. No one knew that WSU would be playing that well. If WSU would have played as expected Beavers would have won.
Great take Charles.
Does Shough have the chops to run the entire Moorhead O? He does not seem to be a natural decision maker on RPO/option plays?
His passing was OK. If healthy, I would like to have seen Brown get reps? Brown, with the COVID-eligibility rules, can play in 2020 and 2021.
I went 2 for 3.The Chanticleers flew high enough to cover; the Gamecock was totally plucked; but that sure didn’t look like a Tiger against an Irishman?
YTD ATS – 9-5.
Mr. FishDuck Take:
I believe that Shough will flourish with making decisions in the Zone-Read and the RPO game. I had my doubts until I saw him in action, and yes–he made some errors. But they are completely correctable.
Does he have the raw material to improve? Oh yeah–his improvisation at running was way beyond what I could have imagined for a first game. He has a great intuitive sense, and that touchdown where he stopped and reversed field? Unbelievable.
He is very good now, and made the Stanford QBs look so pedestrian and will get much better. I am excited about his upside, as these were good stats for a senior QB, but first game?
I am very delighted, as Oregon football looks very bright!
Next week there will be at least two very good QBs on the field.
I am pretty sure DJ Johnson’s real name is JD, Just Devastating is what I saw. His blocking demolished the other side, and his receiving destroyed the defenders. If I was an NFL scout, Johnson was the guy that jumped out at me.
I was the one that wanted to call us a LB dominated defense going forward. I have to say the LB’s were the disappointing element last night. I have a feeling this will corrected, but last night the talent didn’t rise to the occasion. They got better as the game wore on, but they were a disappointment at best.
On offense we have our new leader and the front to protect him. The O-line just reloaded and performed like this was an easy task, which it isn’t. Shough was everything we could have asked for and more with his feet. Well done Ducks!
While I believe the linebacker are a weakness right now–as they get experience they will become our strength. Frankly–they operated as I thought the offensive line would; talented, but with a lot to learn.
They sent Sewell on some run-blitzes where he almost made some great plays, but he will later. Other times he set up other Oregon defenders for a TFL.
Run-blitzes are not something we have seen much of at Oregon, and I sense Avalos began doing that because he recognized that he has a wrecking ball in Sewell!
I am a happy DUCK! It appears to me that we have a young but fine QB who should improve as we go. DJ Johnson was a big surprise as i had not read much about him in the pre season. The O-line was a surprise in that they showed very well game one.
Our defense seemed to be a bit out of sync, especially in stopping the run game. We have always had trouble with big Stanford receivers and no change there. I was surprise that we never got a sack and only a couple of hurries with our D-Line. It is however very pleasing to beat Stanford by 21 points.
If you ever think you are having a bad day, just remember Jet Toner at Autzen last night.
On to the Palouse. I doubt this will be an easy game. It never is with WSU. GO DUCKS!
Yeah…I did not get into it and you are completely right; the pass rush was sub-par and needs to improve.
And yeah…who saw a defensive lineman emerging like that! DJ found his calling!
Herbie and Chris kept mentioning that Toner had not played since a knee injury last year. Maybe that knee has healed well enough for every-day activities, but not well enough for a college kicker?
The way the poor guy kicked one wonders why he was cleared to play?
I think Stanford wanted to force our inexperienced QB to throw the ball. They sold out early to stop the run and Shough was shaky throwing the ball early. Shough is very capable, but there will be growing pains as he adjusts to his role as QB1. He hasn’t played a full game in a few years , but given time he will improve.
We played below average to start the game and made some mistakes. However, the offense responded to Stanford’s early score and the defense started to shut down the running game. I think it was more important for the offense to respond early…builds confidence, and sets the tone for the future.
As far as play formations, and the calling of plays on offense…I think we will be fine.
I agree with your analysis until we get to the part about formations and plays; I will withhold judgement until I see the end result.
But I am comparing to the past….
The game started out as bad as possible, Stanford running at will, 7-0. But, the Ducks responded and after they tied it up I didn’t for a moment think that Oregon wasn’t going to win. Even the gift wrapped bobble by CBH ended up benign, thanks in part to the worst FG performance I’ve ever seen, I almost had feelings of sympathy for the Stanford kicker. Almost.
I didn’t see in Shough or the offense overall, hesitancy or lack of understanding in what they were doing; and as the game went on the O got better, as I imagine it will as the season moves on. I know I didn’t think that Shough would look as good as he did in this his first start. Not only was that first catch by Pittman fantastic on his part, it was put right there by Shough.
The tackling needs work, as certainly run defense in general does, but both did improve during the game. As impressive as I think Shough was, the player that impressed me most was DJ Johnson, big 89.
JJ lll looked like I remembered from last season. Verdell and Dye are once again a tough tandem to stop. Finally, good job on the pick, Wilner.
Those catches by Pittman, JJ and Redd are so crucial for the confidence of all; they can make anything happen!
Good start against a team without its starting QB and best receiver.
Shough was good, although he missed a number of ‘option’ reads including one that would have gone for an easy 1st series, 1st down. Possibly, Shough is capable of running a slightly modified ‘Cristobal O’ but not the complete ‘Moorhead O?” At least, this early in the season.
The D was good. Agree with Charles that the LBs need to get used to playing new positions and I am not the least bit surprised that Troy Dye’s absence was obvious. For all of the great stats he put up, I think Dye and his leadership, was underappreciated in Eugene.
This team had not played since January 1st and had little practice in between, so I think the team played to par. Looking around the the conference at the teams that did play yesterday, I don’t think you’ll have to shoot way under par to win this league?
Again, good start out of the box. It might have changed pre game with the Cardinal QB and best WR sitting out, but according to pre-game SP+ formula, the Ducks just defeated the second toughest opponent on the ‘regular season’ schedule.
On to Pullman!
DJ Johnson looked like a multi year starter @ TE. Huge find at a position of need!
He is listed as a junior, and I could see him here this year and next to master his craft. But that was a heck-of-a-start!
I’m guessing some of the shortcomings on both sides of the ball resulted from first game jitters, lack of game scenario practices and Stanford’s solid play. Let’s take the win and be grateful.
A difference between what we saw last night and the glory days of the offense is the OL downhill blocking at the second level. Last night there was too much stopping and stalling after the initial burst. Blockers must be more effective blocking LB’s and DB’s for the running game to flourish.
Seeing Slough improvise and execute designed QB runs was exciting. He has good wheels and made good decisions. The best teams rely on the QB to be multi dimensional, tough and defeat the defense by running when opportunities arise. He has those abilities. Shough got away with a few errant passes. He will learn.
The defensive backfield was burned on the ground and through the air more than I expected. They will get plenty of work during practice this week. The film room will be embarrassing for Wright. He needs to find and play the ball.
A win over Stanford is always sweet. This Stanford team was stronger than I anticipated. The Ducks are out of the gate for 2020 football.
I don’t think the Ducks are laying in the weeds . They have much work in store to meet their potential. It will be thrilling to see this group of players and coaches gel.
Will we see a better team with new wrinkles every week? There’s no reason to anticipate any less.
Yep. The real surprise for many of us fans is how the defense was not as good as advertised yet, and the offense was pretty good, considering the dull play package they had to operate out of the majority of the time. High upside potential for both sides of the ball!
On several long Stanford passes it appeared the DBs looked flat footed and the receiver was by them before they turned their hips and tried to catch up. Was that because their eyes were in the backfield too much? Hopefully that will be corrected!
interesting observation.
I thought Slough could use some more experience as there was a couple of plays where he should have pulled the ball from the running back for open yards and another was not seeing an open receiver down field.
That need for more experience is why we didn’t see Brown last night.
I’m happy to see our QB has the green light to run! This will help open lanes for our RBs. Give Shough more game experience and his decision making will improve!
This! And this may be why the O was more buttoned down than expected?
Yes, a good win but not a great win. The first half was a break even but the second half was better as the offense began to jell and take better control of the game. However our QB did not do that great at making decisions, much more practice is needed there, like maybe another 32 more games. Verdell and Dye were a good 1-2 punch, with lots of energy and like you say the wide receivers really shined.
Our defense looked weak most of the night. D-line was not holding and as you said the linebackers could not get off of their blocks. Remember this was the #2 and #3 QB for Stanford and I don’t remember seeing any sacks on them. This was the most disappointing group of the night as I expected much better out of them. And speaking of night, its too bad we had to play opposite the Clemson – Notre Dame game. I wonder how many Eastern fans were watching our Ducks ??.
Overall I thought we did good for so many NEW things happening this season. However I’m beginning to question if we can beat Cal or USC this season.
The UCLA – Colorado game was predictable and it looks to me like Chip will be gone at the end of the season.
I think we can win the conference if we continue to improve, as the raw material is certainly there. If you have a powerful offensive line–you can hang with just about everyone, and we do. I believe we are the most physical team in the conference right now, but are we ready to be placed in a Playoff discussion.
No. But maybe in December if the improvements on both sides of the ball continue?
Hats off to the Domers, a team that came through with a big, primetime win over the #1 ranked team in the country. Clemson’s D looked lost.
I’m not conceding a rematch to Clemson whether or not Lawrence plays.
Clemson finally played a team that even had a chance of beating them, and Notre Dame did. Make Notre Dame #1, and Clemson? Somewhere around 15, 16, where other teams with a L are. Based on this season, as it should be, Indiana has more right to be in the Top 4 than Clemson does, But yeah, it’ll take at least 2 L’s for there to be any thought of Clemson not being in the “Playoffs”.
UCLA offense scored 42, but gave away at least 21 with dreadful ball security and decision making – 3 lost fumbles and a pick in their own red zone versus zero turnovers by Colorado. I expected CO to be the dregs of the conference this year, but they were way better prepared and played a much cleaner game against a much more talented team. Props to the Buffs.
USC also has a way more talented roster than ASU, but were thoroughly outplayed by the Sun Devils and were incredibly lucky to escape with the win (good for us?!).
USC got EVERY late game break to win this game. I didn’t think either team looked that good and the QB play on both teams did not live up to the billing.
If all goes to plan, we should meet USC in the Pac-12 championship game. I thought USC played exceptionally well for the last 3-4 minutes of the game. I really like their head coach, as he will keep USC down so the Ducks can fly.
Helton should be spelled ‘TEFLON,’ this guy’s luck is amazing. Including missing Bama and Notre Dame this season.