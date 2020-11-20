The Joe Moorhead Offense: The Devastating MESH WHEEL Play

A few weeks back, I wrote about the possibility of seeing a specific play from Coach Brennan Marion’s highly praised GoGo offense. Though we’ve yet to see the Oregon Ducks implement the two-back look of the GoGo, we did get to see Coach Joe Moorhead’s take on the Mesh Wheel concept against the Washington State Cougars with the kind of results we hoped to see from the GoGo offense.
The concept, like a good deal of Coach Moorhead’s pass game, utilizes both the tight end and running back. Just how often the running back would be used in the new Ducks offense was a topic of discussion amongst fans for much of the off-season, and Coach Moorhead has emphatically answered that question in the first two games of the season.
We have discussed, lightly, that Coach Moorhead leans quite often on a West Coast Offense passing scheme, and the Mesh Wheel is a classic within that specific scheme. It’s also a concept enjoyed by Air-Raid offensive minds, and something that the Ducks saw often from WSU during Coach Mike Leach’s era. The play is a wonderful man-coverage beater, but also has some built-in answers to zone pass defenses.
In the game, Oregon ran the play from a trips set, where there is an in-line tight end to one side of the formation and three wide receivers to the other. The TE and the first inside wide receiver work the mesh portion of the concept as both run shallow routes. If the defense is playing man coverage, a natural pick can occur, forcing the defenders to avoid each other and open space up for the receivers.
If the defense decides to deploy a zone coverage scheme, there are a couple of options for the offense. Some coaches teach their receivers on the shallow route to pass each other and find a soft spot in the zone. What it seems like the Ducks have chosen to do is add a hi-lo concept to the play. They achieve this by having the second inside receiver run a drive passing route. This places the inside linebacker in a vulnerable spot by making him decide which route to take away. If he drops back, the shallow comes open and vice versa if he comes down.
There is another option available, and Oregon struck with it beautifully against the Cougars. In man coverage, chances are that the defender assigned to the running back isn’t going to be able to keep up on the wheel route. A lot of times this defender is a linebacker, but in the blitz scheme that WSU utilized, it was a defensive end that was assigned to the back. Travis Dye just has too much speed and got free down the sideline for a 71-yard touchdown.
The Mesh Wheel concept is an awesome design, and Coach Moorhead dialed it up at the perfect time. It will be equally as awesome to see what this new Ducks offense accomplishes as the players settle in, and as offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead unveils more of his surprising attack. We can’t wait!
Coach Eric Boles
Newark, Ohio
Top Photo Credit: Tom Corno
Bob Rodes, the FishDuck.com Volunteer editor for this article, is an IT analyst, software developer and amateur classical pianist in Manchester, Tennessee.
Eric Boles was born and raised in Central Ohio, 25 minutes outside of the capital of Columbus. He was raised in a University of Michigan sports household, but at a young age, converted over to the Oregon Ducks. Eric has a degree in Psychology from The Ohio State University, and had started a second degree in Middle Childhood Education. He is also the author of one, soon to be more, children’s book.
Eric had served as an assistant wide receivers coach for the Central Ohio Technical College football program. Now he assists with the football camp provided by his local YMCA’s day camp.
Congratulations on the vision and the execution, Charles; pretty darn impressive. This is the only 1% I’m a member of, and it’s a good crowd.
Thanks jrw, and I only wish that more of the 56,000 visitors (of which most visit tons of times per month) would post their thoughts and comments. It is only a tiny percentage that post, which makes you that much more unique!
Jump in everybody, as the water in this Duck Pond is just fine….
I would like to point something out about the plays this year on the whole… Moorhead has done a great job of getting more receivers in space and the receivers have done a great job CATCHING THE BALL!
Last year there was a good amount of improvement in this regard but this year for the most part receivers are catching the passes thrown to them, especially making the catches for balls thrown to them in space.
I love Herbert and like so many Duck fans thankful for how he really carried our team for the most turbulant time in Oregon’s coaching history in a very long time (Herbert had 3 head coaches and had to learn 3 offensive systems!). Though I do think Herbert’s mega arm that is paying dividends in the NFL was probably a bit much for receivers. Catching NFL bullets from a quarterback isn’t easy, especially when the receivers are not top tier talent.
I would say Shough is throwing an easier to catch ball that just isn’t as fast as Herbert’s throws.
Amen Duck-Brother….as it seems like 100% difference from two years ago, and a dramatic step up from last year. What has impressed me as well is when a little-used receiver such as Kris Hutson or Josh Delgado get their chance–they are making the big catch too.
That clutch 3rd down play where Shough threw into an amazing window on the sideline while being hit, and No. 83 Delgado went up and made the catch and touched his feet down before going out-of-bounds…was incredible.
I am now a big fan of receivers Coach Bryan McClendon….
https://twitter.com/OregonWBB/status/1329857524221108224
Something special brewing in Eugene.
Oregon comes in at No. 4 in ESPN’s preseason combined men’s and women’s college basketball rankings
#4 would be great, however I’m not sure how it works out. The Lady Ducks are #10, https://www.espn.com/womens-college-basketball/rankings/_/poll/1
and the Men come in at #20 https://tv5.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/rankings
I guess it could be that 10 & 20, = 15 is the 4th best combined rankings, so still good. Baylor is a combined 3, UCLA is 15.5.
This play was a thing of beauty since this was a third down play with just a six point lead. The Cougs have a very competitive run and shoot offense and we had been giving them every opportunity to put a beating on us. If turnovers, missed tackles, and blown coverage was the theme of the day, we over achieved.
Always enjoy your play analysis. Thanks for taking the time to put this together.
What a gutsy play-call, because if the play did not work–WSU gets the ball back and can win the game. So many close calls….
https://www.oregonlive.com/collegefootball/2020/11/ucla-players-status-in-doubt-including-qb-dorian-thompson-robinson-for-oregon-game-because-of-covid-19-concerns.html
Multiple UCLA football players, including junior quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, are waiting to find out whether they can play against No. 11 Oregon on Saturday after at least one positive COVID-19 test placed teammates in quarantine through contact tracing.
The uncertainty facing the Bruins was confirmed Thursday evening by two people close to the team who spoke on condition of anonymity because of privacy concerns. A UCLA spokesperson would not comment on player availability, citing school policy.
Contact tracing would definitely take its toll on any team. Ughh.
Thanks Coach. What I like about that play is that it’s an easy read for the QB. JoMo is using everyone in the passing game.
I totally agree! I love pass plays that involve all five eligible receivers.
This offense is going to appeal to many recruits on offense. Everyone has a chance to touch the ball. Perhaps a tackle eligible set next?
Great info Coach, thanks.
I love the design of this play, and it was fun to breakdown.
This highlights the other difference Moorhead brings to our offense. The first one is the QB running more liberally, this one is the RB as a receiving threat.
With these two variables in play the defense can’t easily predict what is going to happen. We still have the pistol plunge, but with the O-line performing and the variation of plays the defense can’t sit back and stuff it. Love Moorhead!
Also love the new Ohana uniforms. The creative juices in the uniform department nailed this one, brilliant! https://goducks.com/news/2020/11/19/football-ohana-a-celebration-of-culture
I’m a big fan of pass plays that get the RB more involved in the concept and downfield, as opposed to always being a dump off.
A note from last week’s game…CJ showed much more patience in finding the hole and exercising good judgment with his runs. He had an outstanding game. He even made the pistol look half decent.
I’m cheered to see the increased use of wheel routes…used quite effectively against the Ducks in past games.
And yeah, Hayward, those uniforms just look…powerful.
I take some exception to that little jab at the pistol alignment haha. I think Coach Moorhead has made it abundantly clear that it can quite effective.
…and by the way….great article. I really enjoy your technical articles.
Coach, I was just trying to make Charles happy. ;-)
Haha I’m just messing around. I do enjoy what Coach Moorhead is doing through both the shotgun and pistol though.
Not a big fan of the pistol, but agree, anything well designed, and executed with perfection works well. It is nice to see the pistol actually have some good outcomes. I think the pistol, this year, makes a pretty strong case Moorhead is the real deal!
I definitely agree that Coach Moorhead is the real deal! It was also interesting that he’s wanted to use this alignment before, but didn’t know about it. Sometimes the right ideas have to come together for things to take off. That’s true for whatever base you’re going to use. I’m a fan of the use of both the shotgun and pistol alignment though!
When I see one of these descriptions, I go back to the image of Coach Vince Lombardi at the chalkboard. Bart Starr took the ball from under center, and then there were looping arrows going straight through the defense.
The saying back then was, “the Packers are so good it doesn’t matter if the defense knows what play is coming”. A couple of weeks ago, QB, Lamar Jackson of the Ravens voiced his frustration, “the defense knows what’s coming!” The Ravens aren’t the Packers of the Glory Days.
Fortunately, the defense doesn’t have the slightest idea what’s coming from the Morehead Ducks offense, Coach Boles just showed us all the options this play has, how it’s effective against man or zone, and we absolutely can’t wait to see even more!
Coach Moorhead has been fantastic. It’s also come up in player interviews that there’s still a lot of offense to put out there.
A terrific explanation with powerful visuals makes this a great lesson. The scheme pressures the defense and develops with a pace that allows smooth QB progressions.
This was a fun one to take a look at!
Excellent Coach B. Thanks for the Friday pre game read!
Cheers.
No problem! Thanks for reading!