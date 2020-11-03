Transfer Madness: Will the NCAA DESTROY or SAVE College Football?

I never thought I would do this, but, I’m going to apply Bob Dylan to sports. (Stick with me, folks!) As Dylan once sang, “Oh the times, they are a-changin’.“
As talk of an amendment to the NCAA’s transfer rules heats up, Dylan’s words may prove more true than ever. In a move that could rock college sports to the core, the NCAA is examining whether or not to allow undergraduate athletes to transfer and play immediately. There are currently five sports that enforce a one-year waiting rule: football, men’s and women’s basketball, hockey and baseball. The University of Oregon has plenty of examples of how this rule has been utilized in the past.
In short, for those who are unfamiliar with the trend, the current one time transfer exception works like this. (Pay attention; it gets tricky!) A player transferring from a Football Bowl Subdivision team (formerly 1-A for the old timers) going down to a Football Championship Subdivision team (formerly 1-AA) can play right away. Players doing the reverse — going from a 1-AA school to a 1-A school — must forfeit a year of eligibility.
This rule has been in place, largely unchanged, since 1994. One example of a player going from a 1-A school to a 1-AA school is former Oregon quarterback Morgan Mahalak, a four-star 2014 prospect who many thought could be the heir apparent to Marcus Mariota. Mahalak ended up transferring to Towson University in Maryland, with moderate success.
Here’s where it gets interesting, because there is a second loophole (there always is, right?) The Graduate Transfer Rule, as it’s commonly known, says that, if a player graduates from a 1-A school with a four-year degree, he is eligible to play immediately at another school. The first use of this exception was former Duke University guard Tyler Krieg, who started at Duke in 2006, then graduated and transferred to the University of California where he played immediately.
For Oregon fans, the most prevalent example of this particular rule is Vernon Adams Jr. who transferred from Eastern Washington University to Oregon in 2015 and kicked off a brief trend of graduate transfer quarterbacks coming to the university.
The NCAA statistics show that, as of 2019, less than 1 percent of men’s football players transferred after graduation. But the trend, according to an NCAA report, has nearly tripled in the last half decade. The most well-known example of this rule is Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. The former North Carolina State University signal caller graduated and transferred to University of Wisconsin and led the Badgers to the 2012 Rose Bowl. Wilson, as we all know, has found wild success in the National Football League.
The reason these transfer exceptions were put into place was to give players some freedom of movement while allowing some way to prevent teams from stacking themselves with talent. Then again, there’s an argument to be made that teams such as the 2001 Miami Hurricanes, 2006 University of Southern California Trojans and 2006 University of Texas Longhorns will happen anyway. If the newly-proposed transfer rule change with no waiting goes through, it might be a case of the rich robbing the poor to get even richer, even faster; however, the issue is even more complex.
One other major concern is that student-athletes who transfer are less likely to complete a graduate degree. Just 28 percent of football players who transfer complete an advanced degree as opposed to 50 percent of those who stay at their parent institution. These statistics seem the make a solid argument that less is more, as the saying goes.
An added tragic element is that not all transfers work out. This doesn’t necessarily mean athletes shouldn’t be allowed to transfer, of course, but perhaps they should be more cautious when doing so. One cautionary tale that makes this point is former Oregon quarterback Jeremiah Masoli, who transferred to the University of Mississippi. Though he performed well that year, he never managed to succeed in the NFL and has had an up and down career in the Canadian Football League.
The NCAA has considered this change in the past, shooting it down as recently as April. Not surprisingly, not all coaches are in favor of waiving the transfer requirements. University of Montana Coach Bobby Hauck was sharply critical of getting rid of the one-year wait requirement, saying of the idea, “Greetings from the farm system.” By now, it’s no secret to my readers that I often disagree with the NCAA.
On this one, Hauck and the NCAA might have a valid point. For once, I might actually agree with them. I can hear Dylan now… “Oh the times, they are a-changin’!“
Brandon Viall
Missoula, Montana
Top Photo by Gary Breedlove
Natalie Liebhaber, the FishDuck.com Volunteer Editor for this article, works in the financial technology industry in Bozeman, Montana.
Brandon Viall was born in Billings, Montana, but has lived in Missoula Montana for most of his 41 years. Brandon graduated from the University of Montana with a bachelor’s degree in English Education in 2003, and a master’s degree in Sports Marketing and Management from Washington State University in 2020.
Brandon is an avid reader of all subjects ranging from science to sports. When not following sports, Brandon is a huge movie buff, gamer, traveler (24 states and London) and writes poetry. In the sports arena, Brandon’s primary focuses are national issues affecting sports, including the NFL and NCAA, along with community outreach and sports.
Simply put I think players deserve 1 “free transfer”. These players sign letters of intent at 17-18-19 years old. These contracts only guarantee a spot on the team for one year. Coaches and teams have the right to ‘wave’ players after their first year. I do want to specify that the pac12 and I think all power5 conferences guaranteed scholarship provision so even if ‘waved’ they are still guaranteed an education.
and before you think oregon doesn’t do this, we have seen a number of players transfer out of oregon likely at the behest of the coaching staff. I think a prime example is Schooler who by all accounts wanted to redshirt last year to improve his nfl stock and ended up grad transferring because the staff didn’t want to shirt him which would have exhausted his eligibility.
If teams can “give up” on players than players deserve the same right.
some conferences have gone to fixed four year letters of intent. It might be worth looking at doing this with all NCAA member institutions. For my part, I can see the issues that some coaches like Hauck and others express here. My other concerns is the “rich getting richer” argument I make in the article. It means hat possibly the better teams get better, the worse teams get that much worse. I don’t know that this increases parity in the right way.
Then again, as Jon noted in one of his comments, there’s the freedom of action argument. I do find it interesting though that we’re all about letting kids make this choice, but then some argue they shouldn’t have control over their name image and likeness. And there is the degree element to consider too.
Ah, yes…………Russell Wilson transferred to Wisconsin and led the Badgers to the 2012 Rose Bowl where they………………..lost to our Ducks!
Wilson certainly has found success in the NFL playing for the Seahawks.
I thought about mentioning who he lost to. But I figured SOMEBODY would know. lol.
I’m 100% for allowing players to transfer without having to sit a year as long as their grades are in order. If their grades are not in order then they should sit out a year to catch up in the classroom. Players don’t get paid, they’re not property. If there’s a better opportunity out there for them then there’s no reason to hold them back. The NCAA should focus on players graduating not where they play. I don’t feel bad for coaches like Hauck at all.
I agree on the grade argument. But of course, there is the fact that some teams would just get even more stacked than they are now and others would struggle even more. And it might further degrade the play of FCS teams because they can’t retain the talent they do sign.
“Retain” is an interesting word. Why should schools have control over players, especially since they’re not getting paid? I’m all for leveling the playing field and giving the players much more autonomy. The control of players by schools and the NCAA is out of control.
Well, it’s an interesting point. Do you think there should be complete free agency in college sports then?
I don’t see why not. Coaches come and go all the time. The whole “sit out a year” thing is nonsense. Can you imagine if you put your notice in at work and your boss told you, “well, you’ll have to sit out a year”. The players don’t even get paid.
Fortunately, some teams are always stacked with talent and it doesn’t do them any good, and I’m very glad that I don’t have Bob Dylan singing stuck in my head.
How does it feel, to be on your own, with no direction home, like a rolling stone, Cardinal by Puddles owned ?
Great point. I believe in order to qualify to transfer a player will have to be in good standing academically and otherwise.
What would that do to Masoli? If I am remembering correctly, he not only was not in good standing, he was kicked off the team. I suppose it would make him sit out a year?
That, or he could head down to a 1-AA team and duck the waiting year.
Masoli was not NFL worthy. But of course, he was SEC worthy.
That’s debatable per the statistics. On both the NFL nd SEC point.
Waiting one year for eligibility to play seems reasonable to me. I understand wanting a chance to play, and the QB position is the primary position where a player could be “stuck” on the sidelines until the game has been decided.
However, these are still young adults and some decisions that they make are questionable. Can’t make the transfer rules too easy. I would not want to see a player leave because an emotionally charged moment got the best of them, and they pack their bags and hit the transfer trail. A one year waiting period is fair, unless a degree has been earned.
Looking at the number of players that opt out early to chase the dream of an NFL career, which in the end doesn’t work out, is another area that should be reviewed. If the NCAA is looking out for the long-term welfare of student athletes, then having an option to return and continue play also seems reasonable.
If Cale Millen has a better chance of starting for the Beavs, why should he sit out of year? That’s punitive lMO and makes no sense. Players aren’t property of the schools.
I also point out, that until recently they were from a name, image and likeness standpoint, “the property” of the school. Thanks for fixing that Ed!
The letter of intent they sign might disagree with you.
And this, if I may, ties back to my argument in the last article I wrote. If the decisions they make are questionable, shouldn’t coaches be leading by example. That said, with regard to this article, I think there is a fundamental debate. Are they adults at 18, and can make their own call? or is the waiting year a good thing because it makes them ponder before pulling the trigger on a transfer?
Technically, I believe a player can enter the draft, and return, so long as they haven’t hired an agent. Though, I’d have to check on that. Bu I think some added options around this would be a wise idea.
Spot on regarding CBB. Can return if an agent is not hired.
You can enter the portal in CFB and come back if the team has a scholly open and will take you back. But you can’t come back in CFB, except in this crazy COVID season, if you have hired an agent. This too will change when the NIL legislation is approved. CFB guys will be able to hire an agent and keep on playing.
Makes sense to me. After all, you can take millions of dollars from a pro baseball team and win the Heisman Trophy.
As noted elsewhere, I think a player’s personal freedom trumps concerns about roster management. And with the limit on scholarships and the fact a guy remains on scholly today if ‘cut,’ for other than disciplinary reasons, and in the case of injury, I do not see a whole bunch of guys from team A being able to opt out all at once for team B.
I do see the better G5 guys missed in HS recruiting moving on up. But again, how many spots do you leave open for possible transfers?
Jon, I should note, that despite my possible, and I do say possible, agreement with the NCAA regarding the transfer rule, ABSOLUTELY see your point, and it’s the very internal argument I have with myself.
I cannot disagree with your last paragraph. This is one of the players demands last summer and makes sense. Maybe something like MBB where they can declare for the draft and then undeclare before the draft happens. They were demanding that they be allowed back in after the draft if they remain undrafted.
1 ‘free’ transfer rule will soon be approved for all NCAA sports. I am in favor of this happening as I generally am in freedom of choice in all human endeavors.
As we have witnessed, transfers can make a difference, see Fields who loop-holed his way into immediate playing time at Ohio State, but Fields is the exception and not the rule. If Eason had been able to start immediately at UW after leaving UGA, would it really have made a significant difference on the field?
I think where it is most likely to have an impact will be G5 guys who were under the radar as HS recruits moving up to the P5. And it could also make a difference at QB and other skill positions? (Make no mistake, kosher or not, G5 teams will be scouted for potential transfer candidates.)
Really interesting take, thank you. IMO, the 1 free transfer rule and the coming NIL approval will not change the championship calculus in CFB in any material fashion. Ohio State would still dominate the B1G with or without Justin Fields.
Brandon, thanks for bringing this to our attention as it could really mess up the college football landscape as we know it.
I can see big schools being concerned about all their depth transferring out and being left in a tough spot with injuries.
I could see the smaller Power-5 schools being concerned as a “star” for them that emerges is suddenly gone to a big program. I don’t just see the 1-AA schools being the farm system, but every school that is not “elite” could end up losing their best players if they are not winning.
Everybody loses.
I think the big damage will come more for 1-AA schools not being able to retain the talent they sign. To me, that’s where the degradation will hurt the game. The other big problem will be, as you note, for smaller schools that already struggle, losing top players o bigger programs over things like playing time etc. because there is no, or less, reason for them to stay.
The individual wins, no? A player on a golf scholarship can transfer out and be immediately eligible, why not a football or baseball player?
Notice, the only ‘restricted transfer’ sports are for the most part, the $ ball sports. Any surprise that up to this point in time CFB and CBB coaches have favored a system that favors them and not the individual athlete?
I do see this new rule possibly affecting the G5? I don’t think many G5 star player’s are going to stay at the lower level once “offered” by a P5 team? I see nothing wrong with this; many kid is missed when it comes to HS evaluations. Why shouldn’t these kids have a chance to exhibit their talent on a bigger stage?
This rule will likely make roster management slightly more difficult for P5 multi-millionaire coaches? BOO-HOO. If it makes a MAC team less competitive in its unattended week night games, does it matter? 1 or even a few players will not make the difference between an athletic department finishing in the red or the black.
Is there any reason why the 3rd or 4th string QB on the Ducks roster should not be able to transfer, if he so desires, to a place where he will be immediately eligible and have a better chance to start?
You make a very good point about the rich perhaps getting richer. But I very much doubt this rule is going to eliminate a Purdue or a CU from a shot at a title?
Certainly agree that this is an excellent and very well written, ponder point.