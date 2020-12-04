Cristobal’s O-Line Deserves a Nickname: What’s Your Choice?

Since the Oregon Ducks’ (3-1) disappointing loss to the Oregon State Beavers (2-2) last week, I’ve been seeking a palate cleanser. As fans, we are often reduced to rambling complaints, wild speculation, midnight arguments with complete strangers and drastic calls to action (fire Helfrich!).
Guilty as charged. But every once in a while, we have been known to have some fun.
As you already know, Oregon’s starting offensive line consists of an entirely new lineup, which was going to be led by Outland Trophy winner Penei Sewell before he decided to enter the NFL Draft. So let’s meet the fab five: senior left tackle George Moore (6-foot-6, 325 pounds), junior left guard T.J. Bass (6-5, 318), junior center Alex Forsyth (6-4, 305), junior right tackle Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu (6-6, 325) and junior right guard Ryan Walk (6-3, 290).
The five men protecting sophomore quarterback Tyler Shough have done a fairly decent job in the trenches this season, allowing just four sacks for -20 yards. The offense under first-year offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead has averaged 7.5 yards per play and 491.8 yards of total offense per game, scoring 21 touchdowns in four games. The Ducks have been pretty effective running the ball too, averaging 5.6 yards per carry and 202.3 yards per game. Not too shabby for an entire system overhaul.
So what shall we call these hulking specimens of gridiron glory? Here’s my working list:
- Flat Earth Society
- Gimme Your Lunch Bunch
- Mario’s Manhandlers
- House of Pancakes
- Willamette Whoppers
- Gridiron Gravy Guzzlers
- Corpulent Commission
- Saggy Bottom Boys
- The Road Graders
- Turf Club
- Duck Justice Department
- Great Wall O’ Beef
- All-You-Can-Eat Fleet
- Brisket Fists: Hand of Fate OR Fistful of Briskets
Now, it’s your turn, Ducks fans. Gimme your best nicknames for Mighty Oregon’s offensive line!
A special thanks to my Uncle Fred for a few of the names I mentioned above!
Jordan Ingram
San Diego, California
Top Photo by Eugene Johnson
Jordan is a lifelong Duck fan currently living in San Diego. Jordan graduated from The Evergreen State College in Olympia, Washington, after serving a prestigious fellowship with the Washington State House of Representatives. Upon graduation, he worked as an English language teaching assistant for the Spanish Ministry of Education’s Ambassadorial Program in Monforte de Lemos, Spain. Jordan has worked as a journalist, writer, and editor in Oregon, Washington, Montana, and California, covering a wide range of topics, including sports, local politics, and crime. He is VERY excited to be writing about his beloved Oregon Ducks.
The Green Wall…
The NutQuakers…it’s that time of year.
‘The Uncle Fred’s?’ KIDDING! Thanks for the perfectly timed, light-hearted take.
I meditated last night on the length of time between the Boston Red Sox first and second, World Series championships.
The Sox ‘rebuild’ took a mere 80 or so, seasons; seasons that ended with: ‘Wait Until Next Year!’ Along the way the Sox came tantalizingly close a few times. Like taking the Cardinals and the Reds to 7 games. But The Olde Towne Team could not capture the ultimate prize. Some of the less tolerant Sox fans blamed this flaming out, decade after decade, on bad coaching, and/or the players, no matter how lofty their reputation, not being up to the task.
I, of course, accepted the repeated failures with perfect grace, equanimity and patience. After all, Karma is a witch. The Sox did sell off Babe Ruth to the (expletive deleted) Yankees, and Fenway Park did open the night the Titanic went down. So what can one expect?
Hey, if it does take the Ducks 80 years to win the CFB Natty; well, January, 3000, will be perfect for me!
This gives me all the time I need to stock up on food and drink for The Big One.
Plenty of time to visit the optometrist for improved bionic viewing implants.
Plenty of time to visit the Amazon Portal to have the biggest 3D-360-Virtual Reality-Hologram-Wrap-Around-Signal-Reception-Device, delivered to me via Portal-to-Portal Transport.
No worries for a tech dummy. This top-of-the-line equipment will, of course, come with a virtual mini-robot. One that will install everything and have it in perfect working order, before ‘it’ vanishes into cyber-space. (Sadly, in the year 3000, I expect the debate regarding whether to refer to robotic creatures as, ‘it, that’ or, ‘he/she, who and you,’ is likely to be unresolved?)
This modest delay before playing FOR ALL THE MARBLES, will also give Charles plenty of time to get to Mars, via The Tesla Shuttle, so he can catch the game with me.
Prior to kickoff versus The Phoenix University Pythons, coached by a top-of-the-line Nick Saban clone, I’m going to take Charles out to my club There he will witness my tee shots routinely flying 1,000+ yards in the Martian atmosphere. And the nano-tech, improved golf balls, always flying straight and true. Of course, when putted, these Titlist PRO V XXX balls always end up in the bottom of the cup.
I’m playing better than the little dude who ran North Korea back in the day!
The only downside? There will be a delay of 20 minutes between the actual game telecast and the time prior to the signal reaching The Red Planet Republic. But for young men like Charles and moi, who gives a whip about delays?
GO DUCKS!
PS – On the down low. With the Ducks likely wearing the NIKE Warp Speed Kicks and dressing in the NIKE, ‘Now You See Me, Now You Don’t,’ Invisibility Cloak Uniforms, I plan on taking the Ducks, laying the -99, and also wagering on the Over 219.
The Cristo Ball Breakers.
Oregon’s Closer To Clinching #1 Recruiting Class In Pac-12 For The 3rd straight Season.
Thanks 30. Does Garcia continue to have SC on his list of potential schools?
Garcia was 1 of 2 highly rated QBs to have ‘committed’ to the Trojans in this recruiting cycle, I am not surprised he decommitted.
Is this the young man who left CA and went to Georgia so he could play this season?
And the Cynic says….
-The Sieve
-Not quite ready for prime time players
-Flat Out Crew
-Flatline
-Big Boyz
‘FLATLINE?’ That’s right up there with the Delta House’s, ‘Flounder!’
I mean, ‘The Sieve’ is chilly, but ‘Flatline?’ That’s Ice Cold!
LOL and love it!
The Great Wall Of Ducks
“A work in progress”
The WIPS?
NO! Too close to my putting YIPS! And dangerously close to WIMPS!