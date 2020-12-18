Pac-12 Championship GameDay: Can Oregon Pull-Off Another UTAH MIRACLE?

Good gosh, I’m a mess!
So many mixed emotions as an Oregon fan. On one hand there’s the embarrassment over the conference’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis, the anger of losing to two teams a great team should never lose to, the disappointment of a defensive regression far worse than anticipated prior to the season, and the frustration of getting hosed out of an opportunity to take our frustrations out on the cursed Huskies! But on the other hand, there’s the joy of getting slotted in to the Pac-12 Championship game. So I here I sit, in this whirlpool of disappointment and frustration, and yet here we are playing for a New Year’s Six-Bowl?
I’m a muttering mass of protoplasm! Or to quote the great Ron Burgandy, “I’m in a glass case of emotion!!”
We should have earned our way past Washington to be in this game … but then so should USC have earned their way past Colorado. David Marsh noted that Stanford has the same wobbly leg to stand on for being in the conference championship as the Ducks and Trojans do. It’s a disaster, and the league could not take another week or even two to make it right?
Then again, the Pac-12 has blown it so badly already–why resort to common sense now?
Since Oregon will be playing today in the championship, how do the Ducks make the most of it? Frankly, I do not like this match-up at all; the Trojans are going to score a boatload of points, Oregon can’t stop them, and the Duck offense will be held back (by you-know-who) from scoring as many points as needed to win. Coach Mike Bellotti said it well recently when he pointed out how USC scores their points by the air, while the Ducks have issues in the secondary and do not have much of a pass-rush. Yikes.
Can we Count on USC Being USC?
The Trojans have shown surprising heart and grit in their comeback victories, traits not usually seen from ‘SC teams. Certainly they are smarting from last year’s destruction in the Coliseum at the hands of the Ducks and will want revenge. Or are there some traditional USC emotions coming into play?
Such as hubris, bluster, arrogance and a disrespect of this 2020 Oregon team? I can just hear them now…
“How can you respect a team that lost to two lowly teams like that? We’ll obliterate them…”
There were tweets and murmurs of such sentiment already coming from Los Angeles, and I cannot help but wonder if that won’t help Oregon? If you were in the position of the Trojans … wouldn’t you feel confident? Clearly, this is the matchup at the beginning of the season we wanted, but the Trojans are much more of the team they pictured becoming than the Ducks morphed into.
Can the Ducks pull ANOTHER Pac-12 Championship MIRACLE?
You remember the scenario; Oregon lost in Tempe to a team they should not have and truly limped out an unimpressive rivalry win against the Beavers last year. The team vibe was not-good, and I recall the Pac-12 sportscasters at that game in Eugene being very low-key about their predictions for Oregon going into last year’s Pac-12 Championship game the following Friday. The mood on the television set was grim for the Ducks as they spoke of things that needed to be corrected.
Meanwhile Utah had this tremendous offense and a defense that would send six players to the NFL; they were in the top-ten in the nation and were expected to make the Playoff with a win over the Ducks. I remember thinking that only a miracle is going to keep the Ducks from getting their butts kicked in San Jose. (I believe I wrote that as well at the time)
Yet Mario Cristobal pulled it off!
Can the Ducks pull it all together for one game where the defense plays like last week, and the offense is truly released? Can Joe Moorhead be allowed to surprise the Trojans as Marcus Arroyo did last year with the green light to unleash the QB run option? Can Andy Avalos come up with some blitz packages to turn the game on some key downs?
Pretty High Stakes for a COVID Year…
With a loss, the Ducks descend to a 3-3 record and most likely take a hard-pass on a bowl game. Imagine the mood in the off-season and the soul-searching that would need to take place in the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex? I don’t even want to think about the majority of Oregon fans who did not expect any major steps backwards in the reascendance of Oregon football. A loss to the Trojans would usher in a very quiet off-season, with thousands of we-love-you-when-you’re-winning type bandwagoneers ignoring Oregon football until next fall.
Yet if the Ducks surprise everyone–they are in the Fiesta Bowl? Can you imagine the seismic shift in feelings about the team from one game? Losers or national contenders next year? These are pretty big stakes for as shaky a team as the Ducks are at this moment. Certainly the feeling of being an underdog has returned for Oregon, but can they re-work the magic again like last year?
My friends, this is why I love my Ducks; the drama of the stakes, the emotions, and the questions about it all. It is great entertainment to see just how this will turn out, and I look forward to discussing it all before, during and after today’s game. Because in this Oregon Sports Community, we are great Duck fans … no matter what.
“Oh, how we love to Ponder about Our Beloved Ducks!”
Charles Fischer (Mr. FishDuck)
Eugene, Oregon
Top Photo by Craig Strobeck
Phil Anderson, the FishDuck.com Volunteer editor for this article, is a trial lawyer in Bend Oregon.
Related Articles:
Charles Fischer has been an intense fan of the Ducks, a season ticket holder at Autzen Stadium for 33 years and has written reports on football boards for over 23 years. Known as “FishDuck” on those boards, he is acknowledged for providing intense detail in his scrimmage reports and in his Xs and Os play analyses. He and his wife Lois, have a daughter Christine, reside in Eugene Oregon, where he was a Financial Advisor for 36 years and now focuses full-time on Charitable Planned Giving Workshops for churches and non-profit organizations.
He does not profess to be a coach or analyst, but simply a “hack” that enjoys sharing what he has learned and invites others to correct or add to this body of Oregon Football! See More…
WE ARE NO. 1!
It is astounding; this site did not have a single comment deleted for over a three month period recently of which contained thousands of comments!
No other site covering Oregon sports can make that claim, thus we are No. 1 for civility in our high-brow discussions. Mr. FishDuck is very grateful for the wonderful Oregon fans who have joined our community.
Yes we have 29 rules, but they can be summarized to 1) be polite and respectful, 2) keep it clean for the grandchildren reading, and 3) no reference of any kind to politics. Easy-peasy!
Learn how to add a link to your comment in seconds right here.
Give us Your GAME PREDICTION!
Give us a predicted score, who wins, and a little detail that I can use as a tie-breaker.
For example I pick USC to win by a 48-38 score, with two Oregon interceptions in the fourth quarter that seals it for the Trojans.
What is YOUR prediction?
I will say 41-38 Oregon. I don’t think the defense will improve enough to contain those USC receivers so I’m counting on Cristobal finally getting out of the way and letting Moorhead take the top off the offense *crossing fingers*. Go Ducks!
38-35 Oregon wins! Thanks Charles
Charles, your cup has been half empty for too long. USC has no running game, it will be an air raid all night but DUCKS win 34-28 with two Katleman field goals.
Santa Rosa…you made me smile, and I do hope you are right and I will cheer Our Beloved Ducks through it all!
——————————————————————-
Whew–just finished another two hour skull session with the Web Developer helping me with the new Forum, and boy there are a ton of details. We are making progress in simplifying and making things more consistent and easier to use, but at times it is a slow slog.
It has to be done, and once it is done–it’s done. And I understand that everyone will not know what has been removed and simplified later, only that it is easy and clear to use. Well worth the time!
The registration process for new members was truly a cluster, in how it was arranged. Our Web Developer had to break into the hard code and change things, but again–for the much better! We both agreed that we have really beat-up (changed) the registration process in a positive way, and since registering is the first thing someone does in the forum–it makes it a key element immediately.
Working away!
Attack of the angry Ducks…. the Ducks put together the most complete game of the season.
Ducks 35 Trojans 28
I just can’t pick against my Ducks.
41-35 DUCKS
Oregon D gets 3 sacks.
Thanks for keeping this site running Charles. I really enjoy it!
Oregon 40 The Doughty Donkeys 22, turnovers put them in too big of a hole to dig out of. My main concern is Tufanga, who is an incredible football player, and could change the whole game if Shough isn’t careful with this guy.
Oregon plays up to its opponent and wins back to back Pac-12 Titles 38-28. Go Ducks!
Clock strikes midnight for U$C, Ducks 31-30 with a FG over 45 yds.
This one hurts. Trojans 38 Ducks 24.
No inside rush D with too little pass defense. The CB’s and Safeties give too much space, and can’t find the ball. A victory will pleasantly remind me of Utah.
Will these Ducks ever OVER achieve expectations? This is like a reverse Limbo, because the bar gets lower every week. WUNY.
Must be aggressive on both sides of the ball to have a chance. If we rush 3 and drop 8, it’s going to be a long day. On offense we really need to attack them in the passing game. We cannot afford to dig ourselves a hole the first half.
This is a huge game for Shough and for next year. Assuming we win and go to a bowl game, we get much needed extra practices.
I predict that The Ducks will still will only put together 2 quarters and USC will put down 3.
USC 28 Ducks 21
Hope Im wrong.
Lot of optimism below, great to see. Last nights game was the best Duck game of the season between Mariota and Herbert.
Alas, I am not as optimistic as many of you….I see the Trojans laying a 3 touchdown beat down tonight with a score of USC 49 Ducks 28. Slovis will have many long ball big plays as we continue to see minimal pressure and porous secondary coverage. We will also see Shough throw a few more picks. Speaking of picks it turns out that missing on Hufanga was bigger than I originally thought it would be.
Of course I hope this prediction is reverse psychology, but it’s time for me to get real about this seasons team.
Predict USC 35 Oregon 21. Need a better pass rush and DB play if Oregon is to win.
I believe the difference in this game is the amount of explosive plays each team has, particularly for touchdowns. USC handily wins that battle, and thus the game.
USC 38-28
For those who missed it lastnight the Herbert v Mariota game was amazing. Mariota looked as close to vintage Oregon Mariota as I have seen him in a long time. Some rust he still needs to shake off but he looked good.
The Raiders’ defense was aweful which let Mariota down but Herbert ripped through it and also looked good. Herbert looks like an NFL all-star in the making. He also tied the most touchdowns for a rookie quarterback and he still has two more games to play.
Then don’t forget the best Oregon recruiting class in history and securing Mario Cristobal’s contract (again, is there anyone out there that Oregon can get right now that would be better?)
It is a good time to be a Duck right now. A Pac-12 Championship would make it even better.
Go Ducks!
It was really great to see two Oregon QBs putting on a show. Herbert is going to break the rookie records for most passing TDs and Marcus just gave the Raiders a real conundrum on who should start once Carr comes back to injury. He’s executing precisely the kind of offense that HC Gruden wants to run long term in Las Vegas.
It was nice to see a healthy Mariota playing again, although it felt weird rooting for both teams
That was so very special and sweet….both QBs looked great, and you can imagine how excited I was to see Mariota run the Zone-Read so well again and use his speed! A memorable game…
OT – Sunbelt champ game COVID cancelled so SB Over 54.5 bet that I loved, is off.
Tom Rinaldi is leaving ESPN after 19 years to work for FOX. I’m hoping against hope that FOX could be the Pac-12 new media rights deal savior? But for this to happen there would have to be numerous 9AM Pac-12 kick offs.
I know the early morning games would be a hardship for many, but I would much prefer 9 am kick-offs to anything after 6 pm.
Agreed. I think the people in Portland would rather get up early and travel to the game in the dark, than return home in it.
A Breakfast tailgate! Love it…
In a non-COVID year a 9am kickoff wouldn’t be the worse thing… for the players and potentially fans.
For fans it would require getting up early but I think doable, especially depending where the game is located. To many fans it would be better than a 7pm kickoff and having to drive back in the dark. So it is kind of a toss up which is better or worse depending on who you are. College students certainly wouldn’t like a 9am kickoff because most don’t want to be in the waking world till after 10am. Though distance wise they are close (unless you’re UCLA and your stadium isn’t on campus) and shouldn’t be too impacted by it.
If 9am kickoffs are required for money to flow into the Pac-12 coffers then it is what is left to us. Having some games featured as the “Big Noon Kickoff” would be a good thing for the PAC and gets lots of needed eyeballs on our games.
To all of the above excellent comments regarding a new media deal, the conference has to be flexible or the conference as we know it will not make it as a P5 conference.
Something has to be done to have at least 1 ‘viewable’ broadcast time once a week. I definitely do not want to see the conference go the way of the MAC with the majority of games being played during the week.
Once ESPN goes all in in 2024 with the SEC, SEC games will be on ABC and the ESPN networks from Saturday CFB dusk to dawn.
The Pac-12 has painted itself into the media corner table that is situated directly next to the kitchen door. It will take creativity (from Larry?) or new alignment for the ‘big boy’ Pac-12 teams to get back to at least, the children’s table.
This conference in the $ ball sports has fallen so damn far. Oregon stepped up with Mario. But Wazzu, Arizona, Oregon State? How about Arizona joins whatever basketball conference Gonzaga belongs to and WSU, OSU and others that cannot afford to be in the P5 go to the G5?
I know I am a ‘broken record’ regarding this ‘stuff’ but the P5 CBB and CFB is big business and the Ducks cannot fly when having to carry one half or more of the conference teams.
The Ducks is the ‘rain makers’ in a conference where few other teams can make rain. Most partnerships in this situation do not survive.
In the middle of the night, in a not too distant future, Oregon & USC need to pack up their moving Vans and join the Big 12. I think they would be happy to have us. Washington can stay here and fend off the Beavers and Cougars. Oregon is carrying the Pac-12, and not getting anything for it. The Ducks need to be in a position where it can compete for national championships or apathy will set in. Sysaphus can only push his stone up the hill so long.
This season harkens back to the days when we could almost win any game, but definitely lose any game. We were underdogs and it was tough, but exciting.
What happen last year was taking advantage of something that was there all year. When Herbert took off, those runs were there in just about every game. It wasn’t some miracle, it was just a miracle we took so long to take advantage of the opportunity.
I think we see the same opportunities on defense. A blitz package with Happle and or Noah will work. When the O-line focuses on Thibs, like they have, create more stunts and blitz packages. Make them pay for focusing on Thibs. A couple sacks by Thibs, and or Noah and Slovis is a different QB, the whole turnover ratio is ours!
On offense the TE has been an effective weapon all year, and really an underutilized weapon in the Oregon offense. It is time to punish the defense with our big TE’s. We have four guys, and my favorite DJ Johnson, who can change how the defense plays. Get the ball to our TE’s and let them pound the rock for extra yards. I want to see Cristobal punishing tendencies go to work at TE.
We can win this game and there are obvious areas where this can happen. We just have to make those changes or shifts in how the game is called and executed. It is time to let it all hang out and play with reckless abandon!
TE play was absent against Cal and OSU in ways it really wasn’t in the first 3 games. Well the TEs were used as blockers but they need to be used as receivers to really break the game open. Again… I think so much of that is the use of the pistol that really requires the TE to be a blocker to block a defender who is trying to crash down from the backside of the line of scrimmage.
Right-on my friend. Jump on what we can do well, but some surprises would be nice although the short prep time damages that wish.
From the outhouse to the penthouse? From Lodi to Carnegie Hall? From the agony of defeat to the thrill of victory? From gumbo in Shreveport to a Fiesta in Phoenix?
What a break and what an OPPORTUNITY for the newly minted Mario and the Ducks. As you so noted in your excellent take Charles, the team has the potential (a very scary word) to grab a significant win in a very insignificant season, Play D like the team did versus CAL, combined with the at times frustrating but yet efficient O we have seen this season and this Trojans team can be beat.
One would think that SC is fresh out of fairy dust? Consider, this is a team that struggled to take down an Arizona team that ASU put 70 up on. A team that beat ASU at home only because the ball bounced in the Trojans direction. A team that had already played 3 games when it played Utah in SLC, a Utah team that had yet to play a game. A gift wrapped win against a Cougars team that served up more turnovers than a bakery. And of course, the UCLA game could have gone either way?
In many respects SC’s wins over UCLA was very similar to the Ducks 2020 defeat of the improved Bruins squad. This is far from a Pete Carroll vintage Trojans team. The Trojans run game is suspect and the Trojans best RB is out of tonight’s game.
If I’m Avalos, I’m rushing everyone from the safeties forward against Slovis. Yes, this will result in coverage busts and deep ball completions, but if Slovis is comfortable in the pocket he will hit deep balls regardless. If I’m Moorhead and allowed to do so, I’m going out of the shotgun and going 4 wide. I’m spreading the Trojans D out and giving Shough lots of targets and good lanes to run through. I’m definitely getting Dye into the passing game.
What do the Ducks have to lose? Nothing. Either go 3-3 and to Shreveport to play a ‘no win’ game against G5 Army, or go to a NY6 money bowl with the chance to finish in the AP top 15 or better.
Let it ALL hang out! Put the pedal to the metal and should the Ducks get a lead, do not slow down, keep on trucking. If you play small ball, play not to lose, play to keep the ball out of Slovis hands the loss may well be close but it will be a loss.
Most of all. Tell the players to relax and have FUN. No one saw this opportunity coming so just Go For It!
Great take Mr. FishDuck. I plan to have a bottle of No-Doz next to my 6 pack of Rolling Rock and make it to game’s end on Saturday morning on the Right Coast. (Which is definitely the Wrong Coast when it comes to the time of kick offs.)
GO DUCKS! And hats off on getting the Mario deal down.
PS – And someone have a pie ready to plant in Larry’s face when he hands over the trophy.
One of the most interesting things I will be watching for is your comment about whether they leave it all on the field, if they give 110% effort?
From a “Culture-Building” aspect that Cristobal has preached….will the same effort as the Utah game be present?
Amen to your “PS!”
Pie Plant will never happen. Coaches will demand respect for authority.
Pie Planting is thing of fans and effigies…. alas.
Even with a mask on Larry to deflect the whipped cream?
BTW, if not for the site rules that I fully support, I can think of other ‘things’ I’d rather seen thrown in Larry’s face.
Ah yes, last night as we were waiting for the Ducks & Trojans, the basketball team took care of its business, beating the Dons, while two former Ducks dueled in the desert.
I don’t know what’s going to happen in this one. So far, SC has been smart and saved their big plays for the end of the game, while the Ducks do their damage at the end of the first half. An adjustment there could be huge for the Ducks.
I’ve heard that the teams are better able to see through the distractions than are the fans, to focus on the game itself. We certainly hope that is the case here. The Ducks have had the Trojans’ number lately, and hopefully won’t need CJ or Travis to rush for 315 to get the win. But win they will. 37-35, 271 yards and 3 TD passes for Shough.
The basketball win was nice as we saw this team becoming more comfortable with each other and their roles. Hope Dante’ is OK!
It was all about the D for the Ducks in this one. USF came in averaging 40% on 3’s. They shot 23% against the Ducks, 37% overall. To be fair, the Ducks were even worse on 3’s, 21%. But overall, hit on 45%.
Marcus finally looked like the Marcus we remembered, gained nearly a 100 yards on the ground, and his first TD pass was a thing of beauty. But it was Justin who got it done. His 53 yard pass was just a bit short, or he would have set a new record for rookie TD passes. But he’s got 2 more games to set the new record. And how about his effort in getting the winning TD! The Chargers are 5-9, thisclose to 8-6. Marcus, the highest paid back-up QB, opened up a lot of eyes. Who knows, we might have just seen the first of what will become 2 showdowns a season between Justin and the Chargers & Mario and the Raiders, or Mario could get a starting job with another team.
Love this prediction! I do sense a shoot out coming. Down 18, SC will keep on competing. The Ducks may have to do the same in this game.
I’m going Ducks 43 – SC 35.
Great game yesterday between two great Oregon QB’s. Just think what Justin could have been, had he had some good coaching during his time at Oregon. So good to see MM play like that again.
As far as the Ducks vs USC, well I saw this coming early in the year and talked about it. However, back then, I thought the Ducks would have a much better football team then they have now. I don’t think its going to be pretty to watch tonight.
Yeah, that was fun! I note that Justin’s NFL receiving corps is a tad better than the group he had to toss the ball to in Eugene.
Yea, I keep hearing that, – – – however . . .
Hey! This isn’t the SEC, we know which group of WRs is paid more, no?
They can pull it off. They just need one game where the D line gets some pressure and a the D forces a few turnovers, combined with a solid outing from Shough.
Cheers!
Just ONE game where we put it all together….and great to see you again! Please jump in more often!
Have the Molson’s ready you hoser! (Along with the snow shovel, eh?)
My Duck pride swelled during last year’s Utah game as feelings of relief washed over me. The Ducks offense was multi dimensional and the defense played smash mouth shutdown inspired football. Outstanding!
I hope Tyler Shough was watching legacy Ducks MM and Herbs battle last night, and moreover that their play inspires him to greatness tonight and moving ahead in his career. What a game those two former Ducks played showcasing Oregon Football greats to America.(BTW, this morning’s NBC TODAY SHOW mentions Herbert’s victory saying “may have cemented Rookie Of The Year” and showing the final between the legs TD.
Like you brother Brent, the formatting is fired up!
GO DUCKS !!