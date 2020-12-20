Surprise Stars Propel Oregon to Pac-12 Championship

Mario Cristobal has firmly established himself as one of the top recruiters in the country. He has proven that it is indeed possible to bring elite talent to Eugene, and under his leadership, the Ducks have compiled the best roster in the Pac-12… on paper.
For all of their supposed talent, the Ducks have struggled to find difference makers on both sides of the ball in 2020. With many veteran stalwarts graduating or opting out, Oregon has had to rely on fresh faces in key positions. And even though many of those new starters were once highly ranked recruits, their impact has been generally underwhelming.
That is, until the Pac-12 Championship Game. Players who had been quiet for most of the year stepped up in a big way against USC, and their emergence propelled the Ducks to their second Pac-12 title in as many years.
Defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus — a former under-the-radar recruit whom the Ducks snatched from the heart of SEC country — had been a rotational player in a defensive line that had struggled all season long. But on Friday, he teamed up with superstar pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux to terrorize USC quarterback Kedon Slovis. Dorlus looked like a transformed player; his strength and power were on full display throughout the night. He routinely bullied the Trojans’ offensive line, finishing with a sack to go along with additional hurries and disruption that won’t show up on the stat sheet.
Another former recruit from SEC territory, defensive back Jamal Hill, also stepped up big time. He snatched a pair of interceptions, including the one that ended up sealing the deal for the Ducks as the Trojans were looking to tie the game. Hill gave the Ducks’ secondary the spark that it needed, as he flew around the field, showcasing much-improved instincts paired with his natural athleticism.
Finally, on offense, the Ducks needed to complement star tailback Travis Dye, especially without CJ Verdell in the lineup. Running back Sean Dollars has flashed explosive potential just about every time he has seen the field throughout his young career, but his opportunities have been few and far between, as he has been buried on the depth chart. He finally saw some extended action on Friday, and he didn’t disappoint. He led the team with 7.4 yards per carry, and he helped to kickstart an offense that had been stuck in neutral for a couple of weeks.
The best teams in college football reload rather than rebuild. The Ducks have been recruiting well enough to avoid taking big steps back whenever key players on the roster depart. For much of 2020, Oregon had been waiting for new stars to emerge. That finally happened against USC, and if these three players can build upon their breakout performances, this certainly won’t be the last time they find themselves hoisting postseason hardware.
Joshua Whitted
Morgantown, West Virginia
Top Photo by John McGillen From USC Athletics
Joshua is an adopted Duck fanatic, originally hailing from southwestern Pennsylvania. His love for the University of Oregon began as a young child when he became mesmerized by the flashy uniforms and explosive offenses of the Chip Kelly era, and now, he follows the team religiously. His fondest memory of the team is seeing De’Anthony Thomas race past Wisconsin defenders back in the 2012 Rose Bowl. A true football enthusiast, Joshua loves studying the intricacies of the game, and he aspires to become a professional sports journalist. Joshua now resides in Morgantown, West Virginia where he works in customer service. When he’s not watching Oregon replays, Joshua loves reading, writing, and spending time with his family. Contact: whittedjd@gmail.com
Thank you Joshua. Just read this morning that Oregon just barely had enough players on scholarship to play USC. Just like everything else this year there is no guarantee that the Fiesta Bowl happens.
Well, if the Pac-12 Championship was the final game of the year…what a way to go out on!
Thanks Joshua! In the excitement of watching I did not notice how well Brandon Dorlus was doing, and it’s good to see that pointed out. I know the Ducks have a few high 3* and low 4* types who are young and should be coming into their own now. I am sure we’ll all know their names next year.
Off topic: Is anyone else upset about the blatant snub of west coast football being delivered by moving the semifinal game from the Rose Bowl to Arlington, TX, and cloyingly pretending the game might still be called the Rose Bowl?
Although the Oregon and Colorado kids earned the trip to their respective bowls, I can’t say I would object to both teams saying “thanks but no thanks” and basically creating a Pac-12 boycott of the corrupt playoff and bowl system.
I realize the monetary loss this would mean.
Also, before I end this rant, will Norte Dame be forced to share their bowl pay out with the ACC or did they negotiate some “special deal?”
I noticed that, but I’ll come out on the other side of your opinion.
FishDuck is a place I have been going to to get away from the gloom and doom of 2020, so I don’t want to go on a COVID-19 rant, but suffice it to say it has affected me personally, my close friends and family, and my neighbors in terms of jobs, future plans, housing, health, and in some unfortunate cases death.
I live about an hour’s drive away from the Rose Bowl. Specifically to avoid FishDuck rules, I will avoid any political talk. But, there is a lot of anger and bitterness in these parts. Some due to politicians, some due to the circumstances.
It is not a year to insist on holding a bowl game at the Rose Bowl. Yes, I’m sure there is a way that officials could work out some compromise to allow “boosters and families” to attend safely, but it ain’t a good look when people are putting up ‘For Lease’ signs in small business storefronts a few blocks down the street, hoping for more unemployment checks, and attending funerals.
I recognize the hypocrisy, because I got so much joy in our last game during this crummy year. But, if there was ever a year to snub the Rose Bowl, this is it. And I do not care even a tiny bit.
On playing a bowl game: Folks always say that one of the best rewards of getting to play a bowl game is the extra practices it gives the whole team… and we need more practice.
Another issue is money. The PAC 12 needs every penny they can find.
Another issue is recruiting. The more you are on the national stage, the more you promote your national brand.
However, the great state of California refused to grant a waiver that would have allowed the player’s parents to attend the Rose Bowl game.
500 or so fans in the Rose Bowl would have presented a big COVID risk? That’s just another in your face to small businesses. This time, businesses in Pasadena.
Bama is playing ND in Dallas and not the Sugar Bowl because 16,000 fans will be allowed into Jerry’ Palace with only 3,000 allowed into the Sugar Bowl.
Enjoy New Year’s watching Bama, -17.5 opening line, blow out Notre Dame before another shot for Ohio State to finally defeat Clemson. Ohio State is 0 for Clemson. The opening line has Clemson -6.5.
Bama did suffer a significant personnel loss last night when starting center Dickerson went down. Both Bama and ND will be without their starting center.
Meanwhile, the B1G has relaxed its 21 day COVID quarantine requirement to 17 days. And player’s who tested positive but are asymptomatic, will be allowed to play in the game. The B1G does not want the Buckeyes playing this game without star WR Olave.
I would make no difference to small businesses if the 500 people were not able to enjoy the business because it’s been closed down. Sorry, I am grumpy this morning!
I might add Mckinley III and Andrew Faoliu to this list of players who emerged with big games. Mckinley may not be considered a surprise star at this point though, but he finished with a team high 9 tackles which I think could be considered a surprise.
Younger brother Austin is seeing a lot of time on the field as a linebacker these days and was seen flying around the field and had a big sack for an 11 yard loss.
Nice read Joshua, thanks for the Sunday pleaser.
Now, I cannot be the only one sick of Bama, Clemson, Ohio St, ND plus/minus Oklahoma / Georgia / LSU (maybe not this year for them) in the playoff conversation since 2015/16? It’s getting a little mundane watching the same movie.
It’s my biggest argument for expansion because the rich get richer and Cincinnati is going to get eff’d over today and we all know it.
Cheers.
I guess I’m one of the few not looking for an extended playoff. The championship games have been pretty exciting, but so far the playoff games usually turn out to be pretty one-sided (though of course that’s exciting for the fans of the winning team, such as when the Ducks demolished FSU in the Rose Bowl playoff game).
However, $$ probably means eventually there will be an 8-team playoff.
Spot on Annie regarding the $. But another reason the PO field has to expand is that 4 teams, Bama, Clemson, Ohio St and OK, have taken over 70% of the playoff spots.
And keeping the field at 4 makes recruiting far more difficult for the non-elite teams.
IMO, a G5 rep should be in and all P5 conference champs should be in.
Today, this is an Invitational and not a Playoff.
I agree wholeheartedly. Thing is this year no one is touching Bama……..except for maybe a very healthy full strength Clemson. I don’t think our eyes are lying to us on this one, these two teams are on a completely different level at this point. They have recruited the best classes for so many years in a row that their 3rd string players could likely beat most of the rest of the teams.
Sad……but true. The real question is why do recruits keep choosing these teams? I wonder how many careers have been ended because good potential players choose Alabama, Clemson or Ohio State and just end up riding the pine causing them to miss a shot at an NFL career because they failed to develop any further outside of high school.
The Gators came close to taking a chomp out of the Tide’s hide.
Go back to the end of the first half when the Gators could have worked the clock down. Instead, they glad fast as they can to score and give Alabama, with no timeouts, 1:09. Alabama gets the ball, scores a touchdown.
The vast majority of fans want an expanded playoff, and I wonder why we cannot get it done?
I think there are ten reasons: money, money, money, money, money, money, money, money, more money, and ESPN.
Because the G5 ADs, Bob Bowlsby and Larry don’t have the stones to step up.
Don’t forget Malibu Mustache Man, Henry Katleman. That 41-yard FG was true as an arrow.
Good point . I have wondered for years why Oregon seems unable to find decent kickers. The new kid looks like the real deal.
It’s strange with Oregon and kickers. Most have come in highly rated.
First +40 FG for Oregon in over 3 seasons. Yeah, I would say that’s an unknown, unheralded player making a huge difference.
Fear the mustache!
Thats a good development to see. Much relieved.
Jerry Palm Pac-12 Bowl Projections.
USC has opted out. Ditto Stanford + Utah.
Fiesta – Oregon vs Iowa State
Alamo – CU vs Texas
Should be a good match up vs Iowa St. Looking forward to it, eh?
Texas vs. Colorado could be a fun game to watch as well. Still rooting for Beaverton dude Sam Noyer all the way!!!!!
CU without its starting stud LB is really hurting on D. The CU LB going down made a huge difference in the Utah game.
Hats off to the Pac-12! Send the conference’s 2nd or 3rd best team to San Antonio to play a solid B12 team.
BRILLIANT!
I don’t like it. No credit to the upside if we win, and a bad loss of prestige if we lose…and that team is good.
The upside would be another shiny Fiesta Bowl cup in the trophy case. :)
A perplexing pick by Palm? 3L IA ST with more games played or a 1L Indiana with its only L a close one on the road vs Ohio St?
It was early on but IA ST did take a home L vs Sun Belt squad, Louisiana.
Cheers, eh?
GO DUCKS !!!!
I feel you have more to say and I would love to hear it.
Yes, but perhaps they are a man or woman of few words. If so at least they are good words :).
Thanks Joshua. A great team effort with lots of guys stepping up. Thanks for citing guys who emerged and help upset Troy.
Of course, one old friend decided to have himself his best game of the season and possibly, his Oregon career to date? That would be Mr. T. I pity the Trojan O line fools trying to block Mr. T.
Hope y’all got to watch a titanic defensive struggle like no other, when Bama played UF for THE SEC title. The Bama D that had been improving took a siesta. I picked the wrong champ game down south to go Over.
With Notre Dame being destroyed in the playoff quarterfinal by an all hands on deck Clemson team last night, what team gets the playoff 4 spot? Likely, Notre Dame, of course. Brian Kelly will not have to play in the Rose Bowl. Instead, his Irish will most likely play Bama in the Sugar Bowl. No team will be playing in Pasadena on 1/1/21; the Rose Bowl has been canceled with the semi-final moved to Jerry’s Place.
Instead of ND, how about 1L A+M? But ‘if every game matters’ haven’t we already seen A+M blown out by Bama this season? A+M played 3 teams with winning records going 2-1.One of these wins came against an Auburn team that fired its coach. LOL at those opining that A+M improved its chances with yesterday’s beat down of Tennessee. Tennessee? Come on Man! 8 wins in this season’s no OOC cupcake games that exposed the SEC for what it is; not deep.
How about this playoff committee, how about give 9-0 and AAC conference champ Cincinnati a chance?
Committee response: How about NO!
Ryan Day led a COVID ravaged Buckeyes team into the B1G champ game versus a highly motivated group of Northwestern kids. It took Day most of the day to check the rule book, only to find that a team is allowed to hand the ball off instead of being forced to pass to a COVID depleted group of WRs. Once Day unleashed a terrific O line, Trey preached a Sermon. But one has to ask, if Iowa was 6-0, is the Hawkeyes going to be invited to the playoff? Would Iowa pass The-All-Seeing Eye Test?
My guess: 1 Bama, 2 Clemson, 3 Ohio State, 4 Notre Dame. Hats off to the ACC for gaming the system. Unlike BYU, ND found a COVID place to play. And the ACC welcomed in the Domers with a dropping of divisions. And the ACC further helped the cause by calling off Clemson’s postponed game against FSU and ND’s postponed game against Wake last week. Meanwhile last week, Florida lost its make up game versus 3 win LSU.
And how about the SEC! Another year where the Seriously Everyone Cheats Conference will be picking up 4 NY6 bowl checks.
Is this a great system, or what? Why the B12, G5 and Pac-12 continue to support this Doc Soda Pop SEC Invitational is well beyond moi.
Nevertheless, we’re goin’ to party, Fiesta, all night long, all night long. Ducks fans, get ready for a Hair of the Dog, 1/2/21 $ bowl game. Most likely versus a 6-1, 1L Indiana. A Hoosiers team that will be playing without its outstanding Dennis Dixon-like first string QB, Michael Penix.
Thanks again Joshua and all the best in the midst of this CFB mess.
A complete outrage. You are right, the non-ACC/SEC conferences should boycott and/or disband from the soda pop conferences and form their own playoff system. How would it be any different than what the soda pop conferences are already doing?
4 teams from the SEC in the NY6 bowls is just a complete outrage……..no other way to spin it. No way Georgia, Florida and A&M should all be in those games………. but by the end of today they will. Just like Florida was inserted last year over Wazzu, it looks like Indiana will receive the short end of it this year, as they get relegated to the Citrus Bowl and we play ISU in the Fiesta.
“Is this a great system, or what? Why the B12, G5 and Pac-12 continue to support this Doc Soda Pop SEC Invitational is well beyond moi.“ you say. Can it be any worst than the Pac-12 holding on to Larry Scott ??
A choice between Brussel sprouts and stale cabbage?
Good observations Joshua! Enjoyed your article. Looking forward to seeing more!
It beg’s three questions:
What motivation was missing prior to the USC game that all of a sudden showed up for the Pac-12 championship game ??
What was it that made this Oregon superpowers wake up and finally, show up at this time of the season ??
Can the formula be bottled ??
Good questions. I tend to take people at their word. MC said after the USC game that the defense finally started turning a corner during the week leading up to the CAL game. Some on this board mentioned that they saw some improvement there. MC said that they saw huge strides forward for the defense during practice leading up to the Washington game… a game they never got to play and therefore, improvement that we never got to see. MC said that in the week leading up to the USC game, the defense continued to improve… and that is what we saw on Friday night.
OYT (Off Your Topic): I could hardly believe that on Friday night the announcers never mentioned, and no one has mentioned since, that Oregon was denied the opportunity to win the North straight up by playing Washington’s COVID problems. It would have been a miscarriage of justice if UW gets out of playing Oregon – thereby giving them the North – only to come back a week later to play in the championship game.
B0YT (Back On Your Topic): How do we know that we would not have seen Oregon “playing with their hair on fire” against UW the week before? Answer: we don’t and can’t. This season reminds me of the Duck’s men’s BB season two years ago, when the Ducks weren’t going to make March Madness because they didn’t win enough during the regular season, only to sweep through PAC 12 Tournament to get an automatic bid… which was followed by a deep run in the National Tournament. Football could have been the same this year, beating UW and then USC for the championship.
I, by the way, never considered the Ducks the underdogs on Friday night. It was theirs to loose, and they didn’t.
Big Questions….Powerful Questions…and ones for us to ponder in the off-season. Certainly Cristobal needs to answer for it someday…
Watching how pathetic the Beavers were last night made me angry; we lost to them?
This was all about desire and the full effort, and in some respects….this team may have received the wrong lesson. That you can screw-up and you can still win the championship?
Or the right lesson, that you can go undefeated and still lose to a 2 loss team.
Very good questions. Some of the answers likely lie in the COVID swirl. Many key missing players in the losses to Cal and OSU as we saw walk-ons getting significant playing time.
The Pac-12 champ game likely had the most complete line-up since the Stanford game.
If Shough doesn’t undergo a makeover though, then we will continue to see precarious play into the future……..unless someone else steps in and plays consistently and with confidence.
I wouldn’t mind seeing a little more of Brown at QB, especially his run game. Very impressed with his first pass of the game.
FIESTA or Shreveport? That’s a pretty good reason to show up. The game against Army on 12/26 would have been a ‘no win’ game. Beat a G5 team, you should have. Take the L, you stink!
No gumbo for the Pac-12. With all of the opt outs, Palm projects that Nebraska will play Army in the Independence Bowl.
And with the opt outs there probably will not be enough teams to fill all of the still to be played bowl games.
BTW – Hats off to Utah with a big come back W over Wazzu.
Those certainly are the questions, BDF. Fortunately, Oregon had more answers than did USC. Oregon has been there before, just last season actually. Was the stage too big for the Trojans? I thought yesterday that USC had fallen in love with their Hollywood endings this season. But this time their was a script change.
We hope that Oregon can keep doing this. Become the truly dominant team that doesn’t care what week it is, where the game is. The Ducks need to take Chip’s, “Faceless Opponent” and add the toughness that Mario preaches.
Next season, crossing fingers, the Ducks have to go to Washington to get win #3 in a row over the Pups. What better way to send the message that the Ducks get it now, than to just crush their spirit. No silly finger pointing. Just another check in the box.
The 1st Ducks game next year is the Fiesta Bowl. THIS is a game where a W will have national significance; likely allow the Ducks to finish in top 12 of the final AP Poll?
For a lot of Saturday, it looked like the Ducks would play NW or even tOSU?
I think it is brewed rather than just bottled, which might have been our problem. Now if we can just reproduce this ale, maybe even add some more hops?
Made me smile, as your version could help the basketball teams too!
Finally, the team found a saloon open on the road.