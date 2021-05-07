No Starter Is Safe On Oregon’s Offense

The Oregon Spring Game showed off the years of work Mario Cristobal and his coaching staff have put in on the recruiting trail. Oregon team has the deepest and most talented roster in program history. This led to one of the most competitive Spring Games in recent memory, where the offense narrowly defeated the defense. The competition was not limited to offense versus defense, either. The real competition was between the experienced veterans and the rising stars on Oregon’s roster.
Whoever starts the 2021 season is by no means guaranteed to finish it.
The Receiving Corps
Oregon’s receiving corps is led by two super-seniors, Johnny Johnson III and Jaylon Redd. Both have played key roles in Oregon’s offense over the past four years. It would, however, be a major shock to see either of them elevate their skills beyond what they have already shown. We have probably seen the ceiling for each of these players, but they will continue to play integral roles on the team and serve as veteran leaders for the new recruits. In addition to Johnson and Redd’s experience, third-year sophomores Mycah Pittman, Josh Delgado and Devon Williams played a substantial amount last year and should see consistent action on the field in 2021.
The young talent at wide receiver was perhaps the most exciting surprise last Saturday. Troy Franklin, Dont’e Thornton and Kris Hutson made big plays all over the field and they should all see impactful playing time come fall. Though Hutson did see playing time in 2020, he didn’t have too great of an impact on the field. However, that’s not at all surprising given to the shorted season and reduced practice time.
Then there is the emergence of Isaah Crocker, who has been with the program since 2018 but has yet to play meaningful minutes in any game. Crocker has been taking reps with the first team offense and is poised to make an impact during the 2021 season.
As it stands, there are eight wide receivers on the Oregon roster who are capable of starting. Come summer, Oregon will add Isaiah Brevard and Seven McGee to the roster, and they could potentially push for playing time, as well.
For the opening game against Fresno State, the most likely starting receivers would be Johnson, Redd, Pittman or Williams. However, the competition will be fierce throughout the off-season and into the season itself, with the entire receiving corps seeing meaningful playing time. Come mid-season it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Johnson or Redd lose their starting jobs to any of the talented youngsters. They will be the leaders for this deep, but young, receiving corps and will be invaluable assets to the Oregon offense.
Quarterback
Quarterback is perhaps the least settled position at Oregon right now. There can only be one on the field at a time, and competition for that position will only continue to heat up heading into fall camp. If Oregon’s season were to start tomorrow, Anthony Brown would absolutely be the quarterback. He has the most experience and is capable of running Joe Moorhead’s offense.
However, Brown’s current status as a starter is precarious. Jay Butterfield, Robby Ashford and Ty Thompson all had their moments during the Spring Game and, more importantly, all will have the summer off-season to train and practice. By the end of fall camp one of these three players should secure the backup spot behind Brown, and there is a chance one could take the starting job outright. Each of these three quarterbacks have much higher ceilings than Brown and with more time and experience, any of them could surpass him.
The most likely scenario is that Brown will start the 2021 football season. However, by the time mid-season rolls around, it wouldn’t come as shock if the number two quarterback becomes the number one.
The competition for starting spots at Oregon has never been so intense. Veterans are being pushed by arguably more talented, though less experienced, youngsters, and it is only a matter of time until the youth take over the starting spots at Oregon. The question for 2021 is: How long can the veterans hold onto their starting jobs?
David Marsh
Portland, Oregon
Top Photo By: John McGillen, USC Athletics
Andrew Mueller, the FishDuck.com Volunteer Editor for this article, works in higher education in Chicago, Illinois.
David Marsh is a high school social studies teacher in Portland, Oregon. As a teacher he is known for telling puns to his students who sometimes laugh out of sympathy, and being both eccentric about history and the Ducks.
David graduated from the University of Oregon in 2012 with Majors in: Medieval Studies, Religious Studies, and Geography. David began following Ducks Football after being in a car accident in 2012; finding football something new and exciting to learn about during this difficult time in his life. Now, he cannot see life without Oregon football.
Articles EVERY DAY Again on FishDuck!
Our focus is now on this wonderful Oregon Sports Community, and we will have at least a short article every day to begin the Duck Discussion.
You are also welcome to post other current events or items about Our Beloved Ducks in the comments as well.
Our rules can be summarized to this: 1) be polite and respectful, 2) keep it clean, and 3) no reference of any kind to politics. Easy-peasy!
Take note though, there are NO STRIKES, NO WARNINGS, and NO SLACK given. Violate the rules and you are gone, as this is what the 99% who post superb comments want. (The Ban could be for weeks, months or permanent)
FishDuck members….we got your back. No Trolls Allowed!
As much as I appreciate guys like CJ, Dye, Redd and JJ, I really want to see the younger guys take over and develop. It’s hard improve standing on the sidelines. AB may have more poise and experience than the freshman QBs, but I see more raw ability in Ashford and Thompson.
Remember the very good Ohio State team from a few years ago that ended the year with their 3rd string QB playing like one of their greatest ever?
One interesting topic of discussion here is how willing/quick is MC to make a change to a younger, more talented guy? One thing from recent history is that true freshman Penei Sewell was started at left tackle, a position that he never even played before. That points to willingness. It obviously points to superior talent.
How quickly will MC start a freshman/sophomore over a two year starter if the the younger guy is just a little ahead of the veteran? I have my doubts he would. That is why I think Brown is probably safe at QB for at least the first two games. You want a veteran leading the team into the Shoe.
Game 3 is a cupcake that you could give a quarter to at least two other guys to see what they can do. MC has not shown a great willingness to put in the back-up QB just to give him game experience… too bad.
Will Suamataia start game one this year? I think he has a great chance to. Who does he push out?
On the defensive side, who does Flowe push out?
Who starts at TE? Moorhead likes to leave players in for several plays at a time. This means that the guy he wants in there has to be a good blocker and a good receiver.
One thing is certain. There is enough talent on the roster to rotate fresh bodies in so we wear most teams down. Teams like tOSU can do the same.
Wow-great questions. Like you, I wish the reserve QBs would be played more often and allowed to run the entire offense. I think Flowe is going to play a ton, but I do not think he will become the starter, IMHO.
He might just give Sewell a run for his money at his position!
I think we will see Sewell and Flowe playing together a lot. Sewell is a proven starter (though obviously needs improvement) and Flowe is on par with him. DeRuyter has got to feel blessed with the LB room.
Don’t forget Keith Brown is a highly rated LB that has been wanting to be a Duck for years. Seems I saw some good mentions of him during the spring practices.
Good questions Jon…
Here is the way I see it…
Based off the Spring the Veterans have the advantage. However, summer conditioning and weight training program will begin shortly along with player led practices. Continued team meetings will help the youngsters continue to learn the playbook but it will take time. We will have a better idea with fall camp (though we will not see it) because that is the time where players like Ty Thompson will have an opportunity to take everything he has learned and truly fight for a starting spot.
Newly enrolled Freshman should NEVER take a starting spot over a veteran during spring. If they do there are some serious questions that need to be asked. So the veterans are safe… until Fall Camp… once the season starts all bets are off and it could really be anyone’s spot.
I do think Suamataia will get a starting spot at some point in the season. He is working at left tackle which is where George Moore is set as a starter currently. However, due to the nature of the cross training at offensive line, if Suamataia gets a starting spot they will just reshuffle the line around to ensure the BEST five are on the field.
Though on the offensive line Cristobal has said multiple times that he really wants a rotation of around eight to nine. Center really being the one spot that doesn’t rotate. So if they get to that nine-man rotation then there will be plenty of playing time to go around while keeping that offensive line fresh and hopefully dominant.
Great point David, freshman just don’t take over starting spots in spring football.
This is where even a JTT will have issues coming into a program without having the advantage of spring ball. We also won’t be seeing Seven take over the RB position or slot without more practice time.
We have too much talent and the schemes kids need to know are too complex. Freshman can work into roles as the season progresses if they work hard and are incredible talents, but those are few and far between.
At Alabama the Heisman trophy winner barely saw the field as a freshman. We are beginning to have that type of talent pool, it is nice.
Great additional point on the OL, David. The OL didn’t look great last year but they looked fine for the spring game. I wasn’t convinced on guys like Forsyth at center of Moore at tackle. If they don’t look great this year, I wouldn’t be surprised if one of the more talented young guys pushed them out.
This is my 30th article for FishDuck! Thank you Charles for the opportunity..
Some side notes… there are probably three starters who are safe at this point all on the offensive line. Alex Forsyth at Center, George Moore who is a 7th year senior and has show good consistency and looks pretty secure at starting but where is the bigger question and then Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu aka Big Sala who was not in the Spring Game but was a dominant force on the offensive line.
I think DJ Johnson at tight end will see loads of playing time though may not start. He is a supreme blocker and he does have nice hands for quarterbacks to target. However, he doesn’t have anywhere near the speed of the other tight ends on the roster. So if other tight ends can make up the blocking differnece a bit they will be more flexible choices for a wider variety of plays.
Your last sentence said it all to me, as the newbies at TE are fast and I like what I see of blocking thus far….
And congrats on being a “veteran” writer! Boy that happened fast….30 articles already-cool.
I’m not so sure DJ doesn’t have the speed of other TE’s on the roster.
He’s got an insane amount of momentum once he gets going but he doesn’t have the same acceleration as Webb. DJ Johnson has POWER and that makes him very hard to bring down and behind all that power he can get rolling like a train. Which makes him great for those short passes that he can then take for some yards-after-catch. He just doesn’t strike me as someone who will stretch the field vertically like the other Tightends.
However… I wouldn’t mind being wrong on this matter.
Thanks David Marsh. Great minds think alike! We are very fortunate to have JJIII and Redd on our team, However in the spring game the new young wide receivers looked like they were playing at another level and perhaps they are.
Anyone else take a pause when they look at Brown’s throwing motion? The picture in the article highlights the mistake in his motion. When he drops the ball and points it toward the other end zone, it is just where a Thibs would love to swat it away. You don’t see this is a well developed qb throwing motion, correct?
Take a look at Tom Brady in slow motion and see the difference. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WPaI7L39qC0
If you take a look at Jay Butterfield’s motion and I think Ty’s motion they don’t have this flaw. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5F5hBk_0C_M
Good catch, and I did note that two passes were blocked at the LOS in the Spring Game and others have been blocked in actual games. Something to watch for!
This is the type of thing you can get away with in high school, but should have been addressed by now with good coaching. Defensive Coordinators will feed off this weakness more and more. It is surprising this hasn’t been dealt with.
So true and so interesting David, as another position group that is going to be pushed this fall and it is offensive line. We have some newbies who showed me some serious talent in the Spring Game, and it is something I will write about and show an example or two of later on.
If not replaced, then I believe some new faces on the OL will emerge, get playing time and seriously improve the depth at that position group -which benefits everyone!
At Tight End….DJ Johnson is going to get pushed as starter….
Always enjoy your articles David. Anyone who took medieval history is alright by me. I got my BS in history ( BS in my case being especially appropriate). Of course when I was studying at the U of O, the course title for medieval history was current events, ha!
I’m no fan of Pete Carrol but I have admired his often spoken mantra of “compete, compete, compete” when referencing what his practices are all about. It’s difficult to argue with his results. Your article underscores what I would suggest is a large part of the “culture” we hear Mario talking about building with Duck football. I for one support such a building project which has a foundation of daily competition.
Take a look at Tom Brady in slow motion and see the difference. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WPaI7L39qC0