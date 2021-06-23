CFB Player NIL Opportunities: Oregon’s New Recruiting Advantage?

When the whole Name-Image-Likeness (NIL) issue materialized in the media … didn’t you just cringe when you first heard about it? I was thinking about how “this could be the beginning of the end of college athletics” when considering all the unintended consequences, and of all the ramifications that did come to mind. This sounds like a mess, and unfortunately–it is not going away.
I was thinking how it is another big hassle for the Oregon Compliance Department to deal with, and another way to run a-fowl of NCAA regulations from the actions of the athletes, even when they don’t mean to. I have been worried about the income “have-nots” in the locker room and all those additional complicating components.
I was not thinking that Our Beloved Ducks could actually benefit from this legislation!
Yet Tyson Alger of The Athletic brought it our attention in his article recently (no link as it is a subscription site) concerning how he thinks he has a good idea of the pitch Oregon was making to JTT. This is conjecture, but it is based upon a recent interview he had with 5-Star offensive line recruit Tyler Booker who visited the Ducks recently, and the quote below is from his article and made available in ScoopDuck.com…
“It was amazing to see everything that Oregon is on social media, on TV and in pop culture and just to go there and actually see it and to be seen as one of their top priorities. You never go through a full season without seeing Oregon on primetime TV. You’ll see them about eight times during the regular season for the cool uniforms, and that means a lot to me because Name, Image and Likeness is coming soon.
They talked to us a good amount about that. (It’s) is a great opportunity for us to profit off of our NIL and the way Oregon informed me on it was very influential and informative. They’re really going to make sure I’m all set with NIL especially with that Nike brand and having opportunities to work hand-and-hand with Nike. That would be amazing.
On top of that, they told us how they were going to help us as far as telling us what brands that we should partner with and brands we shouldn’t partner with, due to their name or what they represent. They want to make sure what we’re attaching our name to represents us as a person. Most schools are talking about it, but Oregon is the first to really go this far to give me a clear-cut example to use it to my advantage.
We hadn’t talked about that on our Zooms, so that was a nice surprise. I mean it’s Oregon. It’s such a popular brand. That’s a great place to be.”
Holy Crap; I didn’t think of this. Who is better at creating a brand and promoting it than Oregon and Nike?
Now I realize that all the colleges will tout their own NIL promotion for a potential player, but everyone knows that the Ducks fly past all opponents in this area. Could this legislation benefit Oregon for once?
“Oh, how we love to ponder about Our Beloved Ducks!”
Charles Fischer (Mr. FishDuck)
Eugene, Oregon
Top Photo from Tyler Booker Twitter
Charles Fischer has been an intense fan of the Ducks, a season ticket holder at Autzen Stadium for 35 years and has written reports on football boards for over 23 years. Known as “FishDuck” on those boards, he is acknowledged for providing intense detail in his scrimmage reports and in his Xs and Os play analyses. He and his wife Lois, have a daughter Christine, reside in Eugene Oregon, where he was a Financial Advisor for 36 years and now focuses full-time on Charitable Planned Giving Workshops for churches and non-profit organizations.
He does not profess to be a coach or analyst, but simply a “hack” that enjoys sharing what he has learned and invites others to correct or add to this body of Oregon Football! See More…
Articles EVERY DAY Again on FishDuck!
Our focus is now on this wonderful Oregon Sports Community, and we will have at least a short article every day to begin the Duck Discussion.
You are also welcome to post other current events or items about Our Beloved Ducks in the comments as well.
Our 32 rules can be summarized to this: 1) be polite and respectful, 2) keep it clean, and 3) no reference of any kind to politics. Easy-peasy!
Take note though, there are NO STRIKES, NO WARNINGS, and NO SLACK given. Violate the rules and you are gone, as this is what the 99% who post superb comments want. (The Ban could be for weeks, months or permanent)
For the 1% out there who do not have impulse-control … as you write your comment that violates our rules, ask yourself, “is this worth getting banned over?”
FishDuck members….we got your back. No Trolls Allowed!
New at FishDuck? Learn about the site right here!
The NCAA is working on stop-gap rules and regulations that will allow all student-athletes no matter where located to benefit from NIL.
The wild west is coming to college sports. Between the NLI and the transfer portal we’re going to see a lot of player movement. Oregon is perfectly positioned.
Oregon is perfectly positioned, and imagine if your program is underfunded, or under-skilled in these marketing areas? What an uphill battle that would be? (Count our blessings!)
Here is a great video by NFL scout Alex Rollins analyzing Justin Herbert’s first year, eating a huge plate of crow for predicting that JH would be a bust in the NFL, and briefly concludes how his analytics have changed because of Justin.
He also throws a little blame on the UO coaches for not utilizing at least one of Justin’s skills. Alex says he assumed that Justin didn’t have that skill and therefore the coaches planned away from it.
He also points out in the film study that Justin still has some things that need to be fixed, but expresses confidence that they will be fixed.
Thank you for posting that Jon, as it is GREAT from so many angles. You learn a ton about QB technique, the analysis process involving QBs and a little about defensive coverages.
And it was upbeat and fun, as the future is quite bright for Our Beloved Duck!
I don’t think a one trick pony will work in the new NIL world. Large metro areas, So Cal anyone, will have hundreds of NIL opportunities to hand out.
Also, it’s going to be a mess for Nike and the other uniform brands because they already give preferential treatment for the big boy schools in the value of the school contracts. Now they have to allocate more $ for the pockets of the recruits/players, and cutting that pie will be difficult.
Yes, we will have an advantage in the NIL world, but not exclusively now that boosters can legally line the pockets of recruits and the formerly student-athletes that have now become athlete students.
Can you imagine the Cathedral that Cam’s dad could command now?
The untended consequences are vast and the majority we cannot see yet. Like I wrote below–it makes sense for Oregon to take advantage of their position immediately while they can…
Pardon me, but my head is swimming right now.
The SCOTUS ruling, including Justice Kavanaugh’s satisfying beatdown of the NCAA, plus the rapidly advancing developments regarding NIL, are going to have an enormous and quite unforeseeable impact on college sports as we have known them.
Perhaps they are bringing us closer to transforming top college sports like football and basketball into more of a professional development league than they already are, with agents, bidding, contract negotiations, player shuffling, and heavy commercialization … along with the simultaneous loss of school loyalty and maybe even long-standing tradition.
Ah, well, Pandora’s box has been opened. Like it or not there will be no going back.
Very true, and very sad.
And tee! Great to see you posting! Welcome back!
Tap the breaks. Playoff expansion in theory approved but the powers-that-be are going to be looking at the details this summer.
Lots of contract issues including with the Rose Bowl and of course, ESPN.
Go before 2026 and ESPN owns exclusive bidding rights. In 2026, there will be a lot more media players at the table.
“Son, here’s a photo of your new super-duper bicycle. It will be your bike, 5 years from now on Christmas Day!”
This could not come soon enough for Oregon and a ton of other teams and conferences…and it would make sense that the SEC would want to delay it as long as possible…
Greg Sankey, SEC Commish, was one of the people to recommend the move to 12.
I’m sure Sankey believes, correctly IMO, that every season the SEC is likely to get 3 or more teams into the field.
Great ponder point Charles, thanks.
On 7/1/21, in six states, including Alabama, Florida and New Mexico (!) legislation goes into effect allowing college athletes the right to profit off of their name, image and likeness. So, schools in states where NIL legislation has been approved should, at least in theory, have a recruiting advantage.
I hate to be fair to the NCAA but to be fair, the NCAA did try to get Congress to act on NIL before various state laws went into effect. Congress has had hearings on the issue but it is unknown if, or when, a bill will be brought forth for approval.
Boosters at Alabama and Florida can now offer ‘play for pay’ deals. College athletes in the six ‘approving’ states are allowed to market themselves on the net, provide compensated coaching sessions for young athletes, sell autographs and of course, represent NIKE and any other business interest.
Couple NIL, going into limited effect, with the Supreme Court’s 9-0 decision in favor of the plaintiffs vs the NCAA, meaning that schools are now free to offer unlimited ‘educational related’ benefits to the recruits. As Charles so correctly asks, is there a compliance department capable of keeping up with all this? The NCAA keeping up? Good luck.
Now, let’s add in the 1 ‘free transfer.’ Want to play somewhere else? Go, even to a team in the same conference and be immediately eligible.
Beginning in 2022, a player wishing to make a ‘free transfer’ must so inform the school before July 1st in a given year. This is intended to give coaches some shot at being able to reasonably manage a roster. The number of athletes on scholarship, so far, is not changing with the ‘free transfer’ rule and neither is the APR requirement. At some point the NCAA will have to address these issues.
The portal, for ‘free transfer’ and other transfers, will be open year round. There are far more player’s in the portal today then there are available scholarships.
With the July 1st notification requirement, do you think there will be any tampering post spring practice? Will a coach be willing to release his 2 deep post spring practice?
Roster management in CFB is going to be more complicated, by far, than in the NFL.
As to NIKE? I can see support for Oregon of course. However, if Nick Saban at NIKE school Alabama, and Ryan Day at NIKE school Ohio State, want a piece of the NIKE pie for their players, I imagine it will be served up.
Yikes. I had not thought of how ALL Nike schools will want Nike help. So you would have Nike sharing Oregon’s method with other schools?
Eventually all major Nike schools would be offering the same NIL program to all athletes?
Thus the Ducks need to press their advantage this year while they can!
To be fair, I don’t think pay for play is going to possible in those six states. At Least not in the manor you are suggesting where boosters at schools will pay recruits in the form of lucrative advertising contracts to go to florida et al.
The Alabama Law states “an entity with the purpose of supporting or benefitting the institution or its intercollegiate sports… may not compensate or cause compensation to be directed to a student athlete or the family of a student athlete for use of their name, image, or likeness.” (Alabama HB404 Page 4 17-23)
Now I may be miss understanding some of this as I am not a lawyer but my understanding is all of the laws that have passed are directly in response to prevent boosters(Large ones) from providing aid and paying players for NIL.
With that I do concur that this is going to be a somewhat downward spiral as it seems the NCAA no longer has friends anywhere within the industry and as long as football continues to be the predominant sport in this county we will likely see more and more money infused in this and may eventually see the death of amateurism and the NCAA.
The Oregon Legislature is working to try to pass their own NIL law to take effect on July 1st as well….
I think a number of states are. just from my understanding is that most states are including some language that prevents business tied to the university/Athletic Department from providing direct NIL to the players.
Example: Nike won’t be able to have a advertising campaign featuring Oregon players as a way to indirectly pay players who attend/play at oregon.
This is a most slippery slope. $ will be routed through any # of 3rd parties.
Excellent point, Charles. As long as Nike is a brand that is cool to kids, it will be a plus, for sure. The problem is that cool can become uncool, and then you have a problem. It would mean tying Oregon’s success even more closely to the image that Nike projects, for better and for worse.
Exactly what I mentioned yesterday, great article, ponder point. I wonder what the pitch is going to be to JTT? The NIL, and the Nike connection may just be an unfair advantage.
I think kids are already coming to Oregon because of Nike, now they have Nike working for/with them, crazy. Did Dior Johnson already buy into this pitch? The bigger question is will the pitch have an impact on the recruitment of JTT?
Dior and then JTT would be two of the top recruits ever, and a nice trend.
I think this will help push the players that are “on the fence” about Oregon because of different reasons. This will be a boon for all the big programs but especially our Ducks.
However, Phil is now Chairman Emeritus and NIKE has many big time CFB clients across the country.
More bang for the NIKE buck? ‘Paying’ a recruit to come to Oregon, or paying an established star who plays at Bama, Ohio State, UGA, Texas, etc.?
This could help the non-revenue sports a ton, such as T&F, Baseball and Softball. Stars like Micah Williams and Aaron Zavala might be more inclined to stay in school another year if they made enough money to make it comfortable…
YES. Expect Olympic sports athletes to be able to cash in.
Yep, I chuckled when I saw your post yesterday, because you beat me to the thought, and knowing that I had this article already written and scheduled for today. I was thinking of posting how your comment was a “teaser” for today, but refrained.
You are completely right, and this is quite the development to watch.