The 2021 Ducks are Hard to Predict

It’s amazing how a team that is 4-1 feels more like 1-4. Oregon has played horribly against lesser competition and superbly against one high-quality opponent. The 1-4 feeling comes from knowing how good this team could be, yet the Ducks are not playing up to their potential.
Before the season began, I wrote how the Ducks should go 11-1 this season, and that it was up to Mario Cristobal to make sure it happens. Amazingly, given how poorly the Ducks have played in four of their first five games, 11-1 is still possible. But, I am not nearly as optimistic as I was in August that this will happen.
As I look over the remaining schedule, I have no idea how this season will play out. I’m completely baffled. Usually, when looking over a full schedule, outside of maybe one or two games, one has a pretty good idea of which games will be a win, and which games will be a loss. But not for the remaining games for this Oregon team.
The Ducks that beat Ohio State would run the table, but the team in the other four games could easily lose them all. So, I’ll just split the difference and say that the Ducks will go 4-3 in their remaining seven games to finish at an immensely underwhelming 8-4.
It is do-or-die time for the 2021 Oregon football team. Are the Ducks going to step up and fulfill their destiny? Or wallow away in a cloud of mediocrity?
What do you predict?
Darren Perkins
Spokane, WA
Top photo credit: Tom Corno
Darren Perkins is a sales professional and 1997 Oregon graduate. After finishing school, he escaped the rain and moved to sunny Southern California where he studied screenwriting for two years at UCLA. Darren grew up in Eugene and in 1980, at the tender age of five, he attended his first Oregon football game. His lasting memory from that experience was an enthusiastic Don Essig announcing to the crowd: “Reggie Ogburn, completes a pass to… Reggie Ogburn.” Captivated by such a thrilling play, Darren’s been hooked on Oregon football ever since. Currently living in Spokane, Darren enjoys flaunting his yellow and green superiority complex over friends and family in Cougar country.
If Coach Cristobal ever lets the Genie out of the bottle, he will never want to put it back in. I hope that happens for him. Winning on the biggest stages, is a feeling he has felt but as the Head Coach, you never forget it.
The injury bug sure has hit this team hard. Such is the importance of depth and getting players to step up. How many are lost to the season? I can think of 4 off the top of my head, but there is probably more…
What do people think of Lincoln Riley’s approach to the Sooner’s QB change? Sure sparked a comeback in a game they had no business coming back into…
I hope MC does the same (my prediction, no chance), but getting Ashford or Ty in there would be great.