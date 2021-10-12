The 2021 Ducks are Hard to Predict

It’s amazing how a team that is 4-1 feels more like 1-4. Oregon has played horribly against lesser competition and superbly against one high-quality opponent. The 1-4 feeling comes from knowing how good this team could be, yet the Ducks are not playing up to their potential.

Before the season began, I wrote how the Ducks should go 11-1 this season, and that it was up to Mario Cristobal to make sure it happens. Amazingly, given how poorly the Ducks have played in four of their first five games, 11-1 is still possible. But, I am not nearly as optimistic as I was in August that this will happen.

The Our Beloved Ducks Forum is BACK! Come get the links to Oregon Sports articles, the press releases from the Oregon Athletic Department and the news from your fellow Duck fans.

As I look over the remaining schedule, I have no idea how this season will play out. I’m completely baffled. Usually, when looking over a full schedule, outside of maybe one or two games, one has a pretty good idea of which games will be a win, and which games will be a loss. But not for the remaining games for this Oregon team.

The Ducks that beat Ohio State would run the table, but the team in the other four games could easily lose them all. So, I’ll just split the difference and say that the Ducks will go 4-3 in their remaining seven games to finish at an immensely underwhelming 8-4.

It is do-or-die time for the 2021 Oregon football team. Are the Ducks going to step up and fulfill their destiny? Or wallow away in a cloud of mediocrity?

What do you predict?

Darren Perkins

Spokane, WA

