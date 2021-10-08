Time For Hope: Let The Freshman Play

We have already seen some crazy ups and downs this season, and the injury bug has not been remotely kind to this year’s Oregon team. It has taken star players out of multiples games, such as Kayvon Thibodeaux, or ended seasons (Justin Flowe and CJ Verdell), and it has even taken coaches off the sideline with Joe Moorhead missing the Stanford game.
This is only part of the frustration with this Oregon team, and after looking at the injury list, the Ducks’ record is incredible.
Injuries are, for the most part, uncontrollable — but there is one thing the coaches can control: who starts at quarterback. Anthony Brown was only ever going to be a temporary solution, even if he was producing numbers close to Marcus Mariota or Justin Herbert (which he isn’t). Brown will only be eligible to play this year.
At this time, Oregon cannot realistically make the playoff; the Pac-12 is simply too weak, but the season is not lost. Oregon does not control their post-season destiny at this time, though — which means it is time for the coaching staff to show what the future can hold while giving the fans what they want. Ty Thompson. And if it isn’t Thompson, fans would just be happy to see any of the freshman quarterbacks take over.
Brown Isn’t Getting It Done
Brown has shown his ceiling. He has really only thrown one successful deep ball all season, in the opening game against Fresno State where he had a nice pass to Johnny Johnson III. Since then, there have been many missed opportunities where receivers had their man beat but the pass was too far in front of them to make a play. Maybe Brown is making these passes in practice, but he isn’t making them when they count in games.
The longest passes Brown has been credited for throwing have been short-to-mid-range passes that the receiver has then taken for big yards after the catch, as we saw with Jaylon Redd’s touchdown against Arizona where he caught the 20-yard pass and then took it 40 more yards for a touchdown. We also saw a nice short pass reach Mycah Pittman against Stanford, which went for huge yardage as well.
——————————
The Our Beloved Ducks Forum is BACK! Come get the links to Oregon Sports articles, the press releases from the Oregon Athletic Department and the news from your fellow Duck fans. It is the only safe place on the web for Duck Discussion, so join us over there!
——————————
Brown has been most deadly with his legs. He has made some nice runs — even some critical runs for first downs and touchdowns. However, he has also made some very poor reads and opted to keep the ball rather than hand it off or even look to pass. The prime example of this came at the end of the second quarter on fourth-and-goal, and instead of handing the ball off to the running back or keeping it to extend the play with his legs while attacking the edges of the defense, he just ran straight into a pile of defenders.
Brown is a sixth-year senior and there isn’t any more he can give. He has been the right choice at quarterback for the first several games this year because he has the most experience, and it is hard to ignore the impact of Brown’s calm and collected presence during Oregon’s win at Ohio State. However, this Oregon offense is currently limited because of its quarterback. Oregon has the receivers to make huge plays but it doesn’t have a quarterback who can deliver the ball.
This offense is simply limited by Brown’s capabilities.
Time to Take a Risk on a Freshman
While a playoff berth was at stake, playing Brown made sense. That run is gone for the time being, and there is an opportunity for Mario Cristobal to instill some faith and hope into the program and the fan base. Thompson, or Jay Butterfield, or Robby Ashford are the future. Fans want to see any of them on the field, especially Thompson, and though coaches shouldn’t make decisions based on what fans want, this is an occasion that would be good for the program while appeasing the fan base.
As fans, we are frustrated watching Brown run around and be incapable of making next-level plays. This offense is unimpressive and right now that is largely due to a lack of a competent vertical passing attack. It is only going to get worse as more teams are going to look at his inability to attack down field. They are simply going to dare him to make those throws as they focus on containing the run and short passing game.
It would be better to put Thompson in, who is just more natural in the passing game and throws a much nicer ball. Yes, he is young and he is going to make some freshman mistakes. Thompson is going to have to learn at some point, though, and getting him experience this year will pay massive dividends next year when the rest of the team should be healthier and everyone will have another year of experience under their belts.
For fans, we can be patient watching a young freshman quarterback have some struggles; that is part of learning the college game. But there will be some flashes of absolute brilliance that will show off his potential. As fans, we don’t have the patience for Brown. He won’t grow into a better passer, and he isn’t the future. The future at QB is one of the three freshmen. Isn’t it time we see what the future for Oregon football could be?
David Marsh
Portland, Oregon
Top Photo By Craig Strobeck
Come join us in the new Our Beloved Ducks Forum, where you get the news about Oregon Sports and is the safest place on the web to read and post your opinions!
Related Articles:
David Marsh is a high school social studies teacher in Portland, Oregon. As a teacher he is known for telling puns to his students who sometimes laugh out of sympathy, and being both eccentric about history and the Ducks.
David graduated from the University of Oregon in 2012 with Majors in: Medieval Studies, Religious Studies, and Geography. David began following Ducks Football after being in a car accident in 2012; finding football something new and exciting to learn about during this difficult time in his life. Now, he cannot see life without Oregon football.
The OUR BELOVED DUCKS Forum is BACK!
With so much writing taking place in the comments below articles lately–it shouts to how this community so needs a forum for safe Duck Discussion.
Thus the Our Beloved Ducks Forum is back, and now we can discuss other topics other than the article of the day so much easier. Over time we will be posting Oregon Sports article links, the daily Press Releases from the Athletic Department and the news coming out every day.
Be a part of it and stay caught up! When you wish to post a comment, do know that you are protected just as you are on FishDuck. Join us on the forum right here!
Our 33 rules at FishDuck and the OBD Forum can be summarized to this: 1) be polite and respectful, 2) keep it clean, and 3) no reference of any kind to politics. Easy-peasy!
FishDuck and OBD Forum members….we got your back. No Trolls Allowed!
Comments Here Will Be Disabled in the Near Future, so…
Please Post Your Thoughts at the Our Beloved Ducks Forum
Every day we will have a post in the new forum for comments about the published article as we do today. Please take a moment to sign up for the OBD forum and share your thoughts about this article and so much more!
We need a major site overall for FishDuck, and when that happens–the ability to comment here will be gone as we work, but the forum will always be there.
If you were signed up for the forum before when we stopped in March, you should still be able to sign in, although you may have to change your password. This site and the Our Beloved Ducks forum are completely separate and distinct; do not try to use these credentials over there, or try to sign in here for there, etc.
Come to the forum for Oregon Sports News, for press releases from the Athletic Department, for links to articles and for the only safe site to post your thoughts about Our Beloved Ducks anywhere on the web.
The writer of today’s article will be responding to posts in the forum, and THANKS for understanding!
As Ducks….let’s begin the migration! Join the rest of the Community in the forum!
If Brown is the only answer, then Oregon has a problem with coaching or judging/developing talent. There is an issue, already, with game planning and in game adjustments. Oregon is closing in on having the same issue as USC did, Coach not thinking he has a problem when he has the staff and talent.
I don’t know… I get the feeling that TT is just not ready for prime time and the coaches don’t want to sacrifice him in what could be a vain attempt to better the season. As I remember (and maybe I’m remembering wrong) when he got in the AZ game he threw 3 incomplete passes. And maybe in practice they’ve seen that he has a long way to go in reading defenses? On the one hand, yes, he’s been here since January. On the other hand, he is a true freshman.
I think he only played against Stoney Brook, and he made some really nice passes too, down the field.
Don’t really need to get cerebral on this one. We have all watched the games. Brown is horrible. He can’t throw. Give the guy a clipboard and let him mentor the youth.