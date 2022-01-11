A Super Fast, Way Too Early Prediction for 2022

The 2021 season wrapped up last night, which makes today officially the first day of the off-season. During the next eight months, we will all no doubt experience analysis paralysis of what to expect from our 2022 Oregon Ducks. There will be recruiting and transfer portal updates, getting familiar with the new coaching staff, spring football, and the hype, excitement and predictions come summertime.
Of course, I will be giving more in-depth analysis and predictions over the long off-season, but here is my super-fast, way-too-early, regular-season prediction for 2022:
Bo Nix and the Ducks will put up a fight in Atlanta but stumble in the opening game against Georgia. They will get “things” ironed out against Eastern Washington and then proceed to score a solid victory at home against BYU.
Next is conference play, and running the table is completely doable because the Pac-12 is not very good. There is no USC, who I believe will be extremely dangerous next season, and no ASU. The Ducks’ two toughest games, UCLA and Utah, are at home. I think the Bruins take a step backward next season and the Ducks get the victory there, and I think the Ducks score revenge over the Utes at Autzen.
Call me a complete homer, but I think the Ducks, as they should have this season, finish the regular season 11-1. The one variable that held the Ducks back this past season, Mario Cristobal, is gone. So, in 2022, with a competent head coach, Oregon finally gets an 11-1 season. After the opening game, the Ducks will have more talent than any of their opponents, and I have faith, unlike in 2021, that the coaching staff will have them playing like the more talented team.
So, there you have it, my quick summary of what I predict will happen in the 2022 season. I look forward to looking back on this post in 11 months to see how I did.
What is your super-fast 2022 prediction?
