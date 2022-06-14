Is Bo Nix Winning the Heisman a Total Pipe Dream?

It is summertime, which for football fans is a time to ponder anything and everything from the very likely, to the completely insane. And, while saying that Bo Nix could win the Heisman Trophy is not completely insane, it does seem a bit far-fetched at the very least. I pulled Mr. FishDuck away from reading Vwin a while to discuss the possibility, and he agreed “it is not implausible, and fun to ponder.” It is June, so what the heck, let’s roll with this.

Some of the top names being tossed around for the Heisman are quarterbacks CJ Stroud of Ohio State, Bryce Young of Alabama, Caleb Williams of USC, DJ Uiagalelei of Clemson, and running back Bijan Robinson of Texas. Of course, lists of Heisman contenders vary from website to website, but generally speaking, Nix is being rated in the 15-25 range for odds to win the trophy. While understandably not at the top of the list, this is a positive as it shows that he is not totally coming from out of nowhere.

3 Questions Nix Needs to Answer

Consistency/Bonehead plays: As recently covered by Mr. FishDuck, Nix has a knack for looking All-American and then suddenly making a horrendous decision that defies all explanation. Can he grow out of this? Or, is this just who he is?

Health: Nix is a good runner who Oregon fans can plan on running the ball 7-10 times a game and will take hits. Coming off an ankle injury that ended his 2021 season, can he stay on the field?

Jelling with OC Kenny Dillingham: Can the tutelage of Oregon’s new OC raise Nix’s game? Dillingham is a young and rising star and has coached Nix before. Can he be Nix’s “quarterback whisperer?“

Redemption

Redemption is now the name of the game in the story of Bo Nix. He was heralded as a near savior when he arrived in Auburn in 2019 as the great legacy son who was “Born to play QB for Auburn.” But, while often very good, inconsistency wore out his welcome with the Tigers and he is now looking to redeem himself with a clean slate out west in Eugene.

We all love an underdog story. Can Nix put it all together and live up to the promise of yesterday? We will find out soon enough.

Darren Perkins

Spokane, WA

Top photo credit: Gary Breedlove