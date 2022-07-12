UCLA’s Newfound Cash Comes With a Steep Price

One of Oregon’s favorite ex-coaches is now on the move to the B1G Conference as the skies in Los Angeles will soon be turning green with all the cash that will now be falling upon Westwood. But, rest assured that money will not be the only thing falling, as Bruin football will now be falling to the bottom of the conference standings.
A mediocre and underachieving team in the Pac-12, the Bruins are at the risk of becoming cellar-dwellers in their new conference, where along with flight miles they will be racking up some serious “Ls” that will make all those cross-country flights even longer. I pulled Mr. FishDuck away from the NFL lines for a moment, and he had quite the special interest in this topic.
Chip Kelly will not last. In fact, I would say that he might never get the opportunity to get destroyed in the B1G because with UCLA’s influx of money, they might just make a fresh start and throw the dollars at a new coach. A new coach who, unlike Chip, will take advantage of LA’s fertile recruiting ground and put them in a better position to compete.
Look for the Bruins to become the Kansas Jayhawks of the B1G. All hoops, no gridiron. The big question for Oregon fans in the OBD forum is: What will Chip do after his time at UCLA is over?
