Can Bo Nix Get Invited to New York?

In June, I wrote a little conversation-starting piece titled, “Is Bo Nix Winning the Heisman a Total Pipe Dream?” And, while at the halfway mark of the season it is generally accepted the trophy is C.J.Stroud of Ohio State’s trophy to lose, Nix still has a chance to be “in the conversation” or possibly invited to New York for the ceremony (top 4 candidates). Which, is all could have reasonably asked for back in June.

I visited various Las Vegas sportbooks and as of this writing the sites I viewed all had Nix hovering around 15th place on their Heisman odds boards. Interestingly enough, the books I viewed all had Dorian Thompson-Robinson (DTR) in fifth place. While some pundits, like at Bleacher Report list Nix along with DTR on the second tier of contenders titled, “Solidly in the Race.”

Which got me thinking that if the Ducks stick it to UCLA and Nix has a big game, could he shoot up the board and take over the fifth-place (or so) position from DTR on the Vegas odds charts?

In comparing the two, Nix has a QBR of 86.3 and is completing over 70 percent of his passes for 1526 yards, 12 TD, and 2 INT’s while rushing for 331 yards and a whopping 8 touchdowns. Meanwhile, DTR has a QBR of 88.4 and is completing over 74 percent of his passes for 1510 yards, 13 TD, and 2 INT’s while rushing for 231 yards and four touchdowns.

The stats are very, very similar, so it will come down to who, if either, will lead their team to big wins and a place in the playoff or at least a New Year’s Six Bowl. With the first of a potentially big victory coming up this Saturday.

Reader’s Thoughts – Preseason Comments from the OBD Forum

I scoured the comments in the OBD forum from that June article and here is a sampling of reader’s comments:

The question may be can Nix win the tight games? If he throws a few picks, but is able to come back and win that may be enough to get him in the discussion for the big lump of metal. -Haywarduck

With a little help from “couging-it,” the answer so far is yes.

Fun article, Darren. While only time will tell, I took the liberty of checking with my Magic 8 Ball. The answer was: “Outlook Not So Good.” -WiseKwacker

True, but he is not out of the running to still be in the conversation, which is really all we can ask for.

Ducks need to beat Georgia, average +40 pts/game, then beat a highly ranked media darling USC team for the PAC 12 Championship. -Drake

Well, half of what you said has come true as the Ducks are averaging over 40 points a game since the “Atlanta Massacre.” If the Ducks win out in impressive style and Nix is setting the world on fire he should get an invite, but winning is probably still out of the question.

…2nd tier (Heisman candidates) are all from big-name schools: Tyler Van Dyke QB – Miami, Jaxson Smith-Nijbia WR – The OSU, Bjain Robinson RB – Texas, Jordan Addison WR- USC. -DazeNconfused

Poor Tyler Van Dyke, he got completely “Mario-balled” and has had no chance since Cristobal inked his Miami deal.

Joe Burrow had that monster season once the right offense was put around him, before that he was relatively average. -kirklandduck

And Nix has been playing in the vein of the 2019 Joe Burrow, unfortunately, at the midway point of the season, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker has the 2019 Joe Burrow award pretty much wrapped up. Just ask Alabama.

If he and the Ducks have a very good season, his name will most likely be in the mix (which is what I’m reasonably hoping for) and then if luck and other top contenders falter then who knows…. crazier things have happened. -Darren Perkins

Well said, Darren. Completely agree that being “in the mix” is a victory in itself as there are politics and east-coast bias involved. Unfortunately, Cj Stroud is living up to the hype.

Well Duck fans, if Nix can get an invite to New York, I think we will all consider that a victory.

Darren Perkins

Spokane, WA

Top photo credit: Joe Jackson Jr.

Natalie Liebhaber, the FishDuck.com Volunteer Editor for this article, works in the financial technology industry in SLC, Utah.

Darren Perkins is a sales professional and 1997 Oregon graduate. After finishing school, he escaped the rain and moved to sunny Southern California where he studied screenwriting for two years at UCLA. Darren grew up in Eugene and in 1980, at the tender age of five, he attended his first Oregon football game. His lasting memory from that experience was an enthusiastic Don Essig announcing to the crowd: “Reggie Ogburn, completes a pass to… Reggie Ogburn.” Captivated by such a thrilling play, Darren’s been hooked on Oregon football ever since. Currently living in Spokane, Darren enjoys flaunting his yellow and green superiority complex over friends and family in Cougar country.