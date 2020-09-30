A Larry Scott Ballad and a Pair of Limerick Chasers

We Pac-12 fans, who have suffered so much under the failed generalship of Larry Scott, really deserve a smile at his expense. I hope the following offerings will provide you some.
Jon Hoffman, who posted a delightful parody about the Huskies here on FishDuck.com a couple of years ago, graciously helped me out. He took the lyrics that I had written, tweaked them a skoosh and put them to music. We recorded this video last Thursday. Enjoy! And thank you Jon!
A Tribute to Larry Scott (to the tune of “That’s Amore“ by Dean Martin and you gotta hear a minute of this, or better yet…have it going in the background and then follow along with Jon)
“You’re A Moron”
(Lyrics to Video below)
Thanks to you we all weep, you’re the boss, you’re a creep, and a moron
Snatched your bonus and laughed while you fired half your staff, greedy moron!
San Fran rent is so high, but you don’t blink an eye as you ponder
Pac12’s on the shelf, while you care for yourself, as you squander.
Whether Husky or Duck, Pac12 channels still suck, you’re a moron.
With features galore from 1984, you’re a moron.
Half the country can’t see, it’s not on their TV, they ignore you
And with games late at night, sleepy fans just won’t bite, we deplore you.
When you waste so much cash, treat our conference like trash, you’re a moron!
When your leadership style is a doggy-doo pile, you’re a moron!
You continue to dote, turning champions to goats, you’re a menace
You should go, take it on the chin, give us all a grin, stick to ping pong or tennis.
When the Pac 12 plays nine, SEC thinks that’s fine, you’re a moron!
When you fold in the clutch, and you lack any touch, you’re a moron!
We don’t want your milquetoast, pack your bags, adios, take your bon-bons
Limo Larry’s bye bye, we already know why, . . .you’re a moron!
The Limerick Chasers
There once was a commish named Scott,
Who himself seemed his every thought.
While under his crown,
The Pac-12 slid down,
To the Power Five Conference’s bot–tom.
His dealings were all so inept,
That Pac presidents tore hair and wept.
Each day they would pray
That he’d just go away,
Since his tenure was nothing but sept–tic.
———————————————————-
Yeah, I know, those italicized last syllables didn’t quite work, did they? Well, Larry Scott’s tour in the Pac-12 hasn’t quite worked, either.
But at least we can fix the limericks!
Lou Farnsworth, AKA “Homer Duck”
Fontana, CA
Top Photo from Twitter
Andrew Mueller, the FishDuck.com Volunteer Editor for this article, works in higher education in Chicago, Illinois.
Lou was raised in Eugene. He moved there in 1959, at the age of nine, when his father joined the faculty at the U of O. The first Duck football game that he can remember occurred at Hayward field: a 1963 loss to San Jose State. After serving in the Army from 1968-70, he returned to Eugene, worked in the woods for a few years; and then eventually earned a degree in Mathematics Education from the U of O in 1976. For the past 43 years he has taught secondary mathematics, mostly in southern California. He lives there with Shawn, his wife of 37 years, who is also an Oregon alum. Together they have two sons and a daughter. He retired in June of 2019. When Shawn retires in June of 2021 they will be moving to Pueblo, Colorado.
Hey, it looks like Larry tried. https://www.seattletimes.com/sports/college/commissioners-decline-cfp-expansion-after-pac-12-request/
The gist of the article is this:
College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock said Wednesday that Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott asked the rest of management committee to consider having eight teams play for the national championship this season. ESPN first reported Scott broaching the subject.
The request was made because of disruptions to the season caused by the pandemic. Conferences are not playing the same number of games, are starting play at different times and there are no interconference matchups between Power Five leagues.
Hancock said the committee, with 10 FBS commissioners and Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick, had a “civil and thoughtful discussion.”
“To do it now, it’s such a significant change with so many challenges, especially with the season started, they thought it was best to not make a change,” Hancock said.
Nothing of any substance to report, but, there are whispers that Lenoir could be having thoughts about opting back. Remember, you didn’t hear anything about this first, here.
Yep, I saw that too. He is giving indications on Social Media that he is returning or he is ‘messin with us. I’m OK with reporting stuff on other sites that have subscription if a day has passed…and it has.
I was waiting until it was announced for certain before I fess-up to my wrong call. (And happily so..)
Saw a tweet on a, “purple things” site from whatever, “WestCoastCFB.com” is, that said,
“Not enough people realize that Pete Kwiatkowski is the best defensive mind in all of college football”
Good. I’ll agree with the analysis…that way they’ll keep him.
The hyperbolic, self-grandiose visions and beliefs of so many Husky fans almost borders on cult-like, and worthy of psychological study.
Or I can say they are fricken-crazy!
Great way to start the day! Thanks for the laugh Lou and Jon!
Lou and Jon….that is so much fun! You both are so talented and it makes my day; save the link everyone as you know you will need it sometime in the future!
Thank you Charles. I know I speak for Jon when I say that we both enjoy, immensely, being able to contribute to this amazingly cool and unique Duck Community site that you have built. SO many contributors and commenters make FishDuck a wonderful pond to hang out in.
We are all looking forward to the re-envisioned format that you indicated is coming.
I would never have imagined writing and performing a song about Limo Larry had it not been for Lou and his enthusiasm, and his ideas. This was a lot of fun, and especially given how much Limo Larry deserves this kind of recognition. And it so happens that I started writing shortly after it came out that Larry had snatched his 7-figure bonus just before firing half the staff members who worked for him. Hope he had a nice, luxurious ride going home in the limo that night.
Haha!! Thanks DD. When Jon and I were finalizing the lyrics he asked me if we were being too hard on Lizard Larry.
Feigning shock, I assured him that we were not giving him the half of what he deserves. We shared a lengthy laugh before getting back down to the business of recording the video.
BTW, I doubt that I am the only one who would love to read what you have written about the object of our mutual scorn.
EDIT Jon! My old eyes didn’t recognize you and Grace in your photo before I responded here. But now that I have, the only thing that I would change is referring to you in the second person rather than the third in the first paragraph!! Loved our time together doing this my friend!
When your boss is a committee it is apparently very difficult to get fired.
Now that’s art – it lifts you up, while still tugging at your heart strings.
Thanks Lou, a little, “Dino” is a great start to a morning. It’s amazing how we can look back at Larry’s stumbling start and see that’s he managed to get even worse! You’d think he’d hit the floor eventually. Apparently, he fell through and is now plummeting downward.
This beg’s the question: what can we do to get rid of Lazy Larry now without waiting any longer for him to do more damage ??
Great take Lou.
Umm, take to the streets à la Portland-style?
I could see myself doing that for this cause.