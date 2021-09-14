Is Mario Cristobal the Next Dabo Swinney?

After the Ducks’ impressive victory over Ohio State, I couldn’t help but to go a little tongue-in-cheek by lampooning my article from last week titled “Is Mario Cristobal the Next Les Miles?“
The Ducks finally put together the type of performance those critical of Mario Cristobal (including yours truly) knew they were capable of having, but hadn’t. After three years of regular underachieving offensive performances, the Oregon coaching staff put together a masterpiece. The Oregon offensive had rhythm, flow, and continuity. The play calling was not predictable nor lacking in scheme. The opposing team’s defense was often out of sorts and playing on the back of their heels.
Sure, Oregon’s talent and depth across the board has improved, but Saturday’s game was much more than just an improvement at, for example, wide receiver. There was an amazing plan of attack that was then executed in a way we had not seen during Cristobal’s tenure. Was Marcus Arroyo just not that good? Had Mario backed off from this “play tough, not smart” mentality? Would we perhaps have seen this type of performance last year if Joe Moorhead had a full off-season to install his offense? Maybe a combination of these things?
I have many questions, but only time will provide the answers. With Stony Brook on the schedule for this Saturday, we have a little extra time to savor one of the biggest wins in Oregon history. And we should all enjoy every moment of it. But, let’s not forget that the lousy performance against Fresno State was just one game, and so is the victory over Ohio State.
Speaking of Dabo
When looking at the recent success of a head coach who took an underachieving football program and turned it into a perennial championship-winning program, it should make you feel good if you’re a Duck fan. Dabo Swinney has turned Clemson into a college football power, while Cristobal hopes to achieve the same thing.
Some key comparisons:
Recruiting (per Rivals.com): Swinney’s first four recruiting classes (2009-2012) had an average class ranking of 19th. Cristobal’s first four recruiting classes averaged eighth. Even after taking out Swinney’s outlier of a first-class that ranked 37th, his next three classes averaged 13th.
By the time Clemson reached its first CFB in 2015, its average class ranking had increased to 15th. After again taking out Swinney’s first-year outlier (ranked 37th), his class average was 12th. In the four years leading up to his first College Football Playoff, Swinney’s classes had an average rank of 11th.
BCS/New Year’s Six Bowl: Swinney reached the Orange Bowl in his third full season, which resulted in an Orange Bowl loss. In his second season, Cristobal won the Rose Bowl.
College Football Playoff/National Championship: Swinney reached his first CFP in his seventh full season and won it all in his eighth. Cristobal hopes to achieve these very soon.
Swinney proves that you don’t have to be a Top-10 recruiting power to reach the CFP, but of course, the Ducks are! This is what made the win over Ohio State so exciting. Cristobal put the pieces together to win arguably the biggest non-conference game of the year. Based on recruiting and reaching a top-tier bowl, Cristobal is ahead of Swinney and the hope is that this trend will continue as the Ducks look to once again reach the College Football Playoff.
Jeez. The mood changes so fast around here, I think I’m getting whiplash!
In all seriousness, the negativity around Duck nation last week was palpable, and while I personally think it was too much, it was also fairly justified.
Last season was pretty much a big asterisk, but as much as we’d like to chalk it up to an outlier in a pandemic, we still lost to little brother.
And while we decisively beat USC in the Pac12 champ game giving us all some hope, we followed that up by being blown out by the Iowa State Cyclones in the Fiesta Bowl.
Yeah, it was a crazy, covid year, but it left a bitter taste in all our mouths that lingered throughout the offseason.
And then the 2021 home-opener that we’d all been eagerly awaiting. Mario was finally going to unleash the offense that we all knew Moorhead was capable of, right? Right? Wrong. We got a rehash of the worst of Cristo-ball, which resulted in nail-biter, 4th quarter comeback win against…Fresno State? (For the record, Fresno may prove to be a very good team this year.)
In other words, we all had a right to be worried. There were signs. They’ve since seemingly all been washed away, but we all saw them.
No need for apologies. We’re all Ducks here. I’m sure even the biggest of naysayers was freaking out on Saturday. And I suspect the fans who were the most concerned, enjoyed the win the most.
Guys, I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. Mario is building a monster. And he’s doing it with class, honor and integrity.
We are lucky to have him.
After Fresno St. most everyone here (including me) thought we had confirmation that Mario was an inflexible control freak obsessed with demonstrating toughness, even if it meant demonstrating dumbness.
After Ohio St. most everyone here (including me) thinks Mario is a genius, light-touch CEO who has wisely given his lauded coordinators the freedom to be creative.
I’m going to advocate that we accumulate just a few more data points before we (including me) make a final judgement on this.
I sure hope the current wisdom is correct, and it appears to be, but I’m getting whiplash from the 180-degree perception changes.
Agree, need the offensive prowess will continue.
Cristobal has an identity for his teams that is being built around a physical style of play. He doesn’t want to finesse his way to a win. He wants to play disciplined physical games that wears down the opponent.
The way he recruits, he may just get us back to a championship game with that blueprint.
One thing that the win at tOSU provided was recruiting film to show some of the top running back recruits in the country. If the Ducks/Cristobal can become the O line destination of top linemen, then I am thinking that we start to see some top RB’s follow.
Win, or lose, I am along for the ride, and am thinking that Mario can win it all his way.
With the smart offensive planning in place, and assuming it continues, MC now has all of the pieces in place.
Off topic, but the dawgs have scored 17 points this season and their next opponent Arkansas State has scored 97 points over the same period.
Not sure if Lake is going to be able to sit down after this Saturday’s game, his seat is going to be that hot.
From a preseason prediction of 12-0, it is now looking like 0-12 is as likely as the dawgs winning any of their remaining games.
The Ducks 2-0, ranked #4 and the dawgs 0-2, looking like 0-12, priceless, almost makes you forget about this pandemic thing!
Maybe Clay Helton can replace Lake?
Bringing up distressing news for the dawgs is always on topic. 12 -0, Bow-wow down. As the dawgs are licking their wounds from the offensive juggernaut that is Arky State, those hungry Golden Bears come to town. Right now the “pistol plunge” looks like the blur compared to what U-Dud is doing.
Watching puppy fans hopes plummet by the 2nd game of the season is kind of fun.
Definition of schadenfreude : a feeling of enjoyment that comes from seeing or hearing about the troubles of other people.
I admit to being a small person who is currently wallowing in schadenfreude re the Huskies.
Amazing how awful their offense is.
It would be nice if MC became the next coach to have a dynasty.
I reviewed all the QBs that made it to the final 4 since 2014.
NAME RTG QBR
2014 Mariota Winston C. Jones 205.9 72.1 B. Sims 161.9 84.4
2015 Mayfield Watson C. Cook 142.2 76.9 J. Coker 139.4 70.2
2016 J. Hurts J. Browning 176.5 81.3 Watson JT Barrett
2017 J. Hurts K. Bryant 138.1 77.6 Mayfield J. Fromm 168.2 84.1
2018 K. Murray T. Tagovailoa T. Lawrence I. Book 162.5 80.1
2019 Burrow J. Hurts J. Fields T. Lawrence
2020 I. Book 144.3 84 Mac Jones J. Fields T. Lawrence
Anthony Brown’s season
2017 103.5 55.6
2018 134.8 62.9
2019 154.5 72.7
2020 153.8 88.8
2021 129.1 72.2
As you can see, nearly every team had a NFL caliber QB to make the playoffs. I put the RTG and QBR next to guys who were not NFL QBs. ABs current numbers would be at the very bottom of previous seasons QBs had to make the playoffs.
We are only 2 games in, but it is pretty clear AB will need to play even better than he has in order for the Ducks to make the playoffs. We should be happy with the win vs tOSU, but we also need to be aware we will need more out of AB if we want to make noise in the playoffs.
I was a little surprised to see his completions under 50% on Saturday.
I think MC has great coordinators and coaches, and he leads a fantastic culture. Talent is necessary though. He has brought that in. KT and Flowe out? Didn’t matter.
Was great to see.
This is not good, from Bruce Feldman:
“Oregon LB Justin Flowe, the former 5-star, is expected to be out the length of the regular season, if not the rest of the year due to foot injury. LBs Dru Mathis and Jackson LaDuke are also expected to be sidelined with injuries for an extended length of time.”
Bummer. Well, I guess the positive is that he should get an extra year (unless he enters draft early). We will put our faith in the depth.
I think we are all realizing Mario Cristobal isn’t,
A. Nic Saban
B. Chip Kelly
C. Les Miles
D. Dabo Swinney
E. thankfully Clay Helton
Mario Cristobal is Mario Cristobal and that is good enough!
Though I do think there’s a lot of similarities with Dabo. Same age group, had to work hard as a kid, Alabama connections, creating great culture in the program, etc.. The top-notch modern-day coach.
Completely agree, and great article, writing. I was just having a little fun with all the Cristobal comparisons we have all gone through.
Cristobal is a hard one to crack, but the hardness along his empathy for each student athlete is why he is so good. We have our coach, nobody else’s and that is more than alright.
We have seen him breakthrough and win some tough games, now the big task in front of him will be to win the games his is expected to win. This may cause some continued angst among the fans, and pundits, but he is showing he knows how to figure things out.
I do think it is time to step away from comparisons, and just appreciate he has his flaws, as we all have them, but agree he is taking us on a great ride, his ride, and for that we are grateful!
It’s hard not to smile at the increasing caliber of athletes coming to the University of Oregon under MC and some great assistant coaches.
Last week was a nice example of that on display where the next man up was capable and belonged on the field.
The process MC talks about is starting to produce. Optimism warranted.
Indeed, something we could only dream about in the past.
Thanks Darren for your perspective. Let’s hope that the USC Athletic Director does not see Mario Christobal in his crystal ball.
I don’t think he’d do that…
I think we’ll need to worry when Saban retires.
Only problems I can see Mario leaving for would be Alabama or Miami.
Thanks for the ponder point Darren. I am actually thinking that Mario Cristobal will be the next… Mario Cristobal! He is doing things his way, and he showed he can be a CEO and let his Coordinators do their jobs.
I also think Fresno State was way under rated when we played them. We will know a lot more about them when they play Chip’s Bruins. I would not be surprised to see them at the top of the Mountain West.
Did anyone else notice the lack of pistol plunges on Saturday? I think I only saw 6 plays out of the pistol. The rest were shotgun or empty backfield.
Go Ducks!
Yes, I think we’ll know a lot more about the Ducks and Cristobal later in the season, especially after the ucla game. Go Ducks!
Several of the pp’s looked like decoys like ABs winning run against Fresno…hopefully it’ll stay that way!
I just hope the “let Moorhead do his thing” continues. It was a great offensive showing.
That’s a good question, just have to make sure that Fresno State was the off game, and Ohio State was the norm. KT & Flowe on the sidelines? Not a problem.
Stony Brook is a great game to have up next, and then it’s “Pac-12 After Dark” and Arizona. Gameday” should be at the Rose Bowl for Oregon @ UCLA, Oregon has the opportunity to entrench itself in the top 4. This is all happening as USC finally makes the move it had to to compete with Mario & Oregon.
Just gotta continue to let Moorhead draw up the “suck on the juglar” plans and not fall back don’t on the “pistol plunge” mentality.
MC certainly has the team on the upwards trajectory to be a great program year in, year out, with his PhD in Bama football processes.
Depth was on show for certain with recruiting, I mean, just look at the LBs and DL that had to step up in the name of a ridiculous amount of injuries! It was pretty awesome to see Nate “the Walk on” H plug some gaps and play well.
Cheers.
Definitely the recruiting paying off.
Nicely done Darren.
Although your article last week was a great amalgamation of solid data, historical perspective and comparison between two coaches,
this is the one I want to bear fruit!
May this be a turning point where the reins are relaxed on coordinators and the considerable tailwinds from this WIN carry through what
could be a magical season for our BELOVED DUCKS!
This could be an INTERSTATE HIGHWAY to a great place
That road from your other article was a road of Les Miles.
GO DUCKS!
Thanks. They both seem like great culture/family atmosphere type guys which is key in today’s age.